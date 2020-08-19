Mayor backs Gracemere High School despite enrolment numbers

FIGHTING FOR SCHOOL: Contesting the 2017 State Election as an independent candidate, Margaret Strelow said the Queensland Government offered Rockhampton crumbs when it came to election promises and Gracemere needed a high school.

BUILDING a new high school for Gracemere is a pet topic for Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and she’s been heartened by the strong support for the issue shown by the candidates contesting the seat of Rockhampton.

During the last State Election, when she ran as an independent, Cr Strelow often brandished a box of Krummies breadcrumbs, accusing the Queensland Government of offering Rockhampton crumbs when it came to election promises.

Three years on, Gracemere’s High School still hasn’t left the mayor’s list of priorities and the Queensland Government continues to maintain there are not enough students to sustain a new high school.

ENROLMENT DATA: The latest high school enrolment statistics show that high schools around the Rockhampton region are not close to capacity, bring into question the merits of building new high schools in Emu Park and Gracemere.

“We have three big items on our list for the State Election and Gracemere High School looms large. We know that it’s been hovering on the State Government’s list for a very long time. We watched Calliope get a high school with a significantly lower number, now it is our turn,” Cr Strelow said.

“We need a commitment from whichever party forms the next government (and from the minor players who are likely to determine government) that a high school will be built within four years.

“I’ve met with several candidates so far and I’ve been delighted to see public statements from both the Katter candidate Christian Sheppard and from North Qld First that they will commit to a High School for Gracemere.”

THUMBS UP: NQ First Leader Jason Costigan outside the Gracemere State School where he announced a funding pledge to build a local high school, subject to NQ First securing the balance of power at the State Election.

Cr Strelow said residents in the Rockhampton region needed to use their vote wisely in the upcoming election.

“We are likely to once again be a battle ground for independents and minor parties. We shouldn’t underestimate the power of an independent voice,” she said.

“I have met already with the LNP candidate and I am waiting for public comment from him.

“I have a meeting scheduled with Barry O’Rourke for mid-September but have asked for an earlier meeting to discuss his position. I am hoping that Barry will be able to persuade Minister Grace to make the commitment prior to the election.

“The people of Gracemere are a little bit sick and tired of being told that they are being held back because Rockhampton High School needs the numbers. Our kids deserve better.”

SCHOOL ISSUE: Mayor Margaret Strelow and member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke are expected to have a robust discussion in the coming weeks about the prospect of building a new high school in Gracemere.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke MP responded to the mayor’s calls saying he was always happy to meet with her to discuss the priorities for the region and he looked forward to doing so in the coming weeks.

“The Queensland Government’s record of education investment in unmatched,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“We have invested $90 million across Central Queensland for new or improved facilities at existing schools in the past 12 months.

“When the number of enrolments in Gracemere can sustain a high school, I’ll be the first one banging down the door of the Education Minister’s office in Brisbane.”

Minister for Education Grace Grace said her government was committed to ensuring all students, no matter where they lived, had access to quality educational facilities within their local communities.

NOT YET: Education Minister Grace Grace, and Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said region’s student population didn’t justify the construction of a Gracemere High School yet.

“The Department of Education conducts ongoing analysis of local demographics through the Queensland Schools Planning Reference Committee,” Ms Grace said.

“At this stage the data shows that both Gracemere and Emu Park do not have the student population to support a brand-new high school.

“And the Rockhampton SHS, Yeppoon SHS, North Rockhampton SHS and Glenmore SHS all remain well below enrolment capacity.”

She justified the government’s decision to build the Calliope High School saying they “saved the site of the Calliope SHS after the LNP tried to sell it off when they were in power”.

“In the wake of the global recession due to COVID-19, we are investing in our plan to Unite and Recover for Queensland jobs,” she said.

“That includes investing in new infrastructure at your local school, as well as supporting small businesses, reducing electricity prices and investing in major road projects.”