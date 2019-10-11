Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.
Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.
News

Mayor Wellington slams 'vile misogynist' Jess Glasgow

Matty Holdsworth
11th Oct 2019 7:06 AM | Updated: 8:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA mayor Tony Wellington has sensationally called for councillor Jess Glasgow to resign after his "misogynistic, crude and offensive" behaviour while on The Bachelorette last night.

Cr Glasgow's last words on hit TV program before getting the boot by Angie Kent were "I'm going back to Noosa to find the love of my life in a dirty, dingy nightclub..."

Now he is faced with the very real prospect of a political career down the drain.

Reader poll

Should Cr Jess Glasgow stand down?

View Results

Speaking to the Sunshine Coast Daily this morning, Cr Wellington said he believes Cr Glasgow's position is "untenable".

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was "misogynistic, crude and offensive", particularly to women on the prime-time dating show.

"In my personal opinion, and I have spoken to Cr Glasgow and I believe he should consider resigning," Cr Wellington said.

Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.
Cr Jess Glasgow gets a dressing down from Bachelorette Angie Kent. Supplied by Channel 10.

"Unfortunately, Cr Glasgow made reference to his role on Noosa Council and made quite a big deal on his role while on the show.

"It was conflating his professional role with his performance on the show.

"Whether or not Cr Glasgow was simply performing for the cameras, he showed incredibly poor judgement in allowing himself to be filmed lying, being extremely and consistently disrespectful of women, and outright offensive." 

Cr Wellington said he does not think Noosa or Noosa Council can be judged on one individual's actions.

"He (Cr Glasgow) lied to the Sunshine Coast Daily about asking for leave, he should consider resigning," he said. 

"Whilst I do not have the legal authority to remove a sitting councillor, he has arguably brought the council into disrepute and undermined the good reputation of our shire. 

"Put simply, there is absolutely no room for vile misogyny and loutish behaviour in Noosa or in Noosa Council." 

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was not pleased with his recommendations.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington has called for Cr Glasgow to resign.
Noosa mayor Tony Wellington has called for Cr Glasgow to resign.
jess glasgow. noosa noosa council sunshine coast the bachelorette tony wellington
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pauline backs exclusive company only for northerners

    premium_icon Pauline backs exclusive company only for northerners

    News You have to live in Bundaberg or above to reap the benefits of this deal

    New housing rolling out around Queensland

    premium_icon New housing rolling out around Queensland

    News New housing promises to help address Rocky’s homeless issue.

    Central Queensland families cry out for change

    premium_icon Central Queensland families cry out for change

    News 80 concerned locals were at the Family Law Inquiry info session

    Cruz gets a new lease on life

    premium_icon Cruz gets a new lease on life

    News SOCIAL media users rallied last week, with around $300 donated for five-month-old...