Mayor calls for Rocky’s share of 2032 Olympics

Rockhampton Regional Council is hoping to get a slice of the Olympic pie after announcing its intention to lobby key organisers to have some training and possibly events in the Central Queensland city.

Mayor Tony Williams said the council would develop a package of events that could potentially be held in Rockhampton and put them forward to key stakeholders.

“We’ll put a bid together and be able to lobby those groups that are organising and make sure that we put our best foot forward to see what benefits we can get out of that,” he said.

Some of the venues that have been floated include the Fitzroy River and the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.

Olympic teams and athletes are already using Central Queensland facilities to train for Tokyo, although southeast Queensland, Toowoomba, the Whitsundays, Townsville and Cairns are currently poised to hold events if the Queensland Olympic bid is successful.

There has been no official word from the State Government as to whether Central Queensland is being considered, although it’s understood a ‘live fan hub’ could be set up in Rockhampton and Mackay.

“In the next couple of weeks, we’re looking forward to have the Olympic rowing team come here and using the Fitzroy River as a staging point before they go off,” Mr Williams said.

In the past, the Australian track cycling team has carried out pre-event training at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome.

Mr Williams said they would look at shortcomings in infrastructure and accommodation to see how they could be addressed.