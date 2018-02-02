Mayor condemns illegal dumping; rules out kerbside pick-up

A pile of unwanted goods dumped at St Vincent De Paul in Yeppoon which has sent outrage through the community.

FRIDGES and dirty mattresses scattered in front of a Yeppoon charity are causing outrage through the community.

A photo posted to social media on Wednesday showed a large amount of unmaintained items discarded on the path at the back of St Vincent De Paul Society charity drop off.

Despite a large sign clearly indicating dumping on the kerb was illegal, the items were sprawled down the reserve for more than 10 metres.

Frustrated commenters thought expensive dump fees were the issue with many people hoping for the implementation of "kerbside pick-ups” or "free dump days”.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said council didn't believe this was a problem of inadequate waste services or high charges, but rather opportunistic dumping by a relatively small number of inconsiderate people.

"Whilst the majority of people use the clothing bins appropriately, there are some who abuse this facility and consequently place unwanted goods on the footpath,” he said.

Waste councillor, Adam Belot, addressed the idea of kerbside pick ups saying previous initiatives were not popular.

"Council has provided kerbside clean up days in the past but this comes at a significant cost to ratepayers,” he said.

Vinnies Queensland Rockhampton Diocese Executive Officer, Stuart Roche, said although dumping was always disappointing it occurred everyday across Queensland.

"If items are broken, wet or unsuitable, we have to dispose of them at tips, and it can cost up to $80 an hour for Vinnies to run trucks to the tip with a paid driver,” he said.

For the 40 volunteers who work at the Yeppoon site, Mr Roche said this dumping put their health at risk.

"Our volunteers have to waste valuable time cleaning up illegal dumping and disposing of broken, soiled and unsanitary items, time that could have been spent helping Queenslanders in need,” he said.

Residents of the coastal town called for security cameras to be installed with Mr Roche saying it was a priority as similar incidents had been reduced at facilities with surveillance.

"Vinnies Queensland has applied for grant funding to install cameras at that location and the installation of cameras in our shops,” he said.

In addition to free recycling areas in Livingstone, council offers free disposal of bulk cardboard, metal items and green waste.

It costs $22 to dump a large trailer at the Yeppoon Waste Facility and mattresses were up to $10 each.

There was also transfer stations in Emu Park, The Caves, Cawarral and Byfield where people can drop off general waste

Cr Ludwig said council was working with Vinnies to find a solution.