Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mayor Margaret Strelow seemed rapt with her costume.
Mayor Margaret Strelow seemed rapt with her costume.
Offbeat

Mayor dons bubbly armour to defend against Hooper takeover

Timothy Cox
15th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow is playing it safe for the next six months, donning a fashionable bubble wrap suit to reduce the chances of Chris Hooper becoming mayor, should an accident befall her.

Cr Strelow posted a video on Facebook this afternoon in which she showed off the peculiar outfit.

“I probably should have a selfie stick for this,” she said, “but please have a look at my bubble wrap suit.

“This is to try and protect me, remembering that we’re now in that period where if something happens to me, you don’t have to vote … because Brittany [Lauga] and Barry [O’Rourke] have voted for you.”

My new bubble wrap suit.. trying to stay safe. For the next six months - if anything happens to me then the State...

Posted by Margaret Strelow Mayor on Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Queensland Parliament amended the Local Government Act such that if a mayor’s seat were to become vacant within a year of a local election, the runner-up would be appointed and serve the remainder of his or her inherited term.

“If anything happens to me,” Cr Strelow said, “then Chris Hooper is automatically your mayor – and he’s your mayor for three and a half years.”

“This is an appalling piece of legislation.”

chris hooper cr margaret strelow rockhampton regional council
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS BONANZA: Rocky’s rail revival plan to create 500 jobs

        Premium Content JOBS BONANZA: Rocky’s rail revival plan to create 500 jobs

        News The Queensland Premier has just announced a game changing plan to bring back rail manufacturing and hundreds of jobs to Rocky.

        From the editor’s desk: Live Keppel candidate’s debate

        From the editor’s desk: Live Keppel candidate’s debate

        News This is your chance to cut through the noise and hear from the candidates vying for...

        REVEALED: Find out poll results for Keppel’s biggest issues

        Premium Content REVEALED: Find out poll results for Keppel’s biggest issues

        News Our readers have voted for what they regarded as most important election issues for...

        EXCLUSIVE: Altum would need to outsource resort development

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Altum would need to outsource resort development

        Politics A Deloitte assessment said that Altum would need help to deliver the complex...