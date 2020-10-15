Mayor dons bubbly armour to defend against Hooper takeover

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow is playing it safe for the next six months, donning a fashionable bubble wrap suit to reduce the chances of Chris Hooper becoming mayor, should an accident befall her.

Cr Strelow posted a video on Facebook this afternoon in which she showed off the peculiar outfit.

“I probably should have a selfie stick for this,” she said, “but please have a look at my bubble wrap suit.

“This is to try and protect me, remembering that we’re now in that period where if something happens to me, you don’t have to vote … because Brittany [Lauga] and Barry [O’Rourke] have voted for you.”

My new bubble wrap suit.. trying to stay safe. For the next six months - if anything happens to me then the State... Posted by Margaret Strelow Mayor on Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Queensland Parliament amended the Local Government Act such that if a mayor’s seat were to become vacant within a year of a local election, the runner-up would be appointed and serve the remainder of his or her inherited term.

“If anything happens to me,” Cr Strelow said, “then Chris Hooper is automatically your mayor – and he’s your mayor for three and a half years.”

“This is an appalling piece of legislation.”