Mayor gives flood levee project update

CONCEPT IMAGES: This is a visualisation of how South Rockhampton Flood Levee wall was expected to appear.

A SIGNIFICANT milestone has been achieved – bringing the South Rockhampton Flood Levee Project step closer towards reality.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow was pleased to reveal the good news yesterday that council had secured planning approval (an Infrastructure Designation) from the Department of State Development, Manufacture, Infrastructure and Planning.

LEVEE NEEDED: Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stand next to the flood marker during the last major Fitzroy River flood event in 2017.

“We have been working hard and progressing two different elements of the levee project, and while the topic of funding remains unresolved we are very pleased that we have now reached a successful conclusion of the planning phase of this critical infrastructure project,” Cr Strelow said.

“In the same way as any local developer needs an approval from council which sets out the conditions and requirements for a particular development, council has been working with the State Government towards the levee development approval (this approval comes from the State Government).

“The development approval was important in its own right and we are pleased that there were no surprises in the final approval.”

LEVEE MAP: This recent map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee will need to be updated to include the new changes.

The mayor cautioned that this “big, and complex project” still had a number of steps to go through to progress the project to construction.

“We are now working through the detailed design and tender documentation. We have been working collaboratively with both levels of government to make sure that we deliver a robust levee that complies with the very latest standards,” she said.

“There have been refinements and improvements during the process of finalising the detailed design.

“The community won’t notice the more subtle changes but there are some more obvious ones.”

One of the design changes was to changed the levee wall alignment to include South Rockhampton Sewage treatment plant in its entirety - a change from the initial design which had some of the ponds still vulnerable to flooding.

FLOOD PRONE: Rockhampton's sewerage treatment plant in Quay Street was inundated at the height of the 2011 flood.

“This will ensure that any waste water released to the Fitzroy River, even during flooding events, will be treated. It will also help to ensure that floodwater on any properties outside the levee is safer,” Cr Strelow said.

“Council has also added an additional pump on Quay St which takes the total number of pump stations to four.

“Other changes include deeper footings and greater use of ramps over the levee for both cattle and traffic.”

She said these changes were not as a result of any planning approval conditions but were part of the design refinement and finalisation process.

“While the detailed design is being prepared behind the scenes, we continue talking to all levels of government on the best path forward for this project,” she said.

“On that note, I’d like to commend the other levels of government for their willingness and support in working with council to deliver this important piece of community infrastructure.”