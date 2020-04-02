Mayor grateful for the support over the past 23 years

ALTHOUGH counting of postal votes will be continuing for another day or so, any remaining votes will not alter the inevitable outcome of the 2020 Livingstone election.

Up until the November fires, I had my life mapped out to do other things rather than run for mayor again. With major bushfire disaster and many people asking me to reconsider my position regarding running again, I put my name forward one last time so the community could make that final call.

With the outcome of the vote now all but officially declared, I would like to thank the thousands of community members who have supported me over the past 23 years, for their faith and confidence. To be afforded the privilege and opportunity to play a key role in helping achieve so much for our community over so many years has been a very special honour.

Looking forward, I wish the incoming council and all future councils every success in their endeavours to serve our community.

The combined $22.9 million in rural road network upgrade and sealing funding already secured and the likely approval of another $14.95 million will be an early positive stimulus for our local economy and a long-term benefit for primary producers and rural residents. Past that point it will be critical for council to continue to secure the maximum funding available from every source, which I would be happy to ­assist with if asked.

In making acknowledgements, I would like to thank most councillors with whom I have had the pleasure of serving the community. While mayors are often given the credit for the achievements of the councils they lead, and perhaps more often the blame for anything and everything that goes wrong, we are for the most part only one vote at the table. Without the ­majority support of councillors, the collective achievements of any council would never be realised.

To council staff I have worked with, from CEOs and senior management to the operational workforce, let me genuinely say I could not have asked for a better team. While with any major workforce there will always be things that could be done better, I have always ranked LSC staff as up there with the best for good reason. The dedication and roles our council staff have played in serving the community has been outstanding.

To state and federal members from all sides of politics, as well as regional departments, who have assisted in realising funding or providing support in achieving major local and regional outcomes, your support was both appreciated and critical to our significant partnership successes.

Importantly, I would also like to ­acknowledge and thank the many community groups, service and sporting clubs, and other support organisations who do so much in our community. Being able to work with you all and ­assist where possible has been my ­absolute pleasure.

Lastly, my greatest thanks must go to my family and wife, Pauline, especially. Their support and understanding over all those years remained steadfast, despite the times when, all too often, official commitments and the greater community interest had to take precedence over family time.

Looking back over 23 years in public life, if asked to choose the one most important achievement, it would have to be the successful fight to regain our independence, which culminated on March 9, 2013 when our community rallied together and voted to de- ­amalgamate. That was a once-in-a- ­lifetime event that changed the ­region's history for the better - a very special moment in time when I have never been prouder of my community.

In closing, my thanks to everyone once again for affording me the opportunity to serve.