Mayor to go for LGAQ presidency despite legal turmoil

HIGH-PROFILE Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill, who is facing court over her alleged involvement in a fatal crash, is expected to run for the presidency of Queensland's peak local government body.

Cr Hill, in a move that sent shockwaves through Queensland political circles, was last week served a notice for driving without due care and attention causing death in relation to her alleged involvement in a fatal morning peak hour crash back in January.

She will front court later this month.

The long-time councillor and third-term Townsville mayor has vowed to stay in the top job as she navigates the legal system.

The Courier-Mail can also reveal Cr Hill will forge ahead with her move to clinch the presidency of the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ).

Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill, in front of Townsville's iconic Castle Hill. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

It is understood Cr Hill officially lodged her intention to run for the presidency last week and has not, in light of court proceedings, pulled out of the race.

It is understood she will go head-to-head with current LGAQ president and Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson in a secret members-only ballot to take place on Wednesday.

Members of the LGAQ vote for a president every four years during their annual conference, which is this year is being held on the Gold Coast.

A spokesman for Cr Hill would only confirm that she would be attending the secret vote on Wednesday.

Mayor Mark Jamieson is the current LGAQ president. Photo: Ashley Carter

A spokeswoman for the LGAQ said the presidency was a matter for the membership.

Cr Hill, in a statement late on Friday afternoon after being served with the notice, said it was an "extremely difficult time" for all involved and affected by the incident and confirmed she would not be standing down from the top job.

Under Queensland's Local Government Act, a councillor is automatically suspended if they commit a "disqualifying offence" like treason or corruption.

A councillor would also be forced out of the job if made to serve a jail term, suspended or otherwise.

Driving without due care and attention causing death is not a disqualifying offence.

Darryl Andrew "Normie" Lynch, 33, died after his Suzuki motorcycle and Cr Hill's Holden Commodore collided at the intersection of Nathan St and Alfred St in Aitkenvale about 8am on January 30.

Mr Lynch never regained consciousness, despite the help of an off-duty doctor, who was one of the first people on the scene.

Originally published as Mayor Hill to go for LGAQ presidency despite legal turmoil