Mayor in 'scuffle' over microphone during community meeting

GROUND ZERO: The Wycarbah Hall community forum, held on Thursday night, saw an alleged confrontation over the use a microphone between Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and one of the speakers.

GROUND ZERO: The Wycarbah Hall community forum, held on Thursday night, saw an alleged confrontation over the use a microphone between Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and one of the speakers. Contibuted

A FIERY Wycarbah community meeting hosted by Rockhampton Regional Council boiled over during an altercation between an audience member and the mayor on Thursday night.

Wycarbah Hall hosted the latest instalment of RRC's Community Conversations, allowing Council to update locals on various Council projects and initiatives, while also providing the opportunity for ratepayers to give feedback on contentious local issues, including the state of the rural roads and changes to waste services.

READ: Rocky Council flags change to waste collection and dump fees

Heated from the beginning, the well attended meeting took a dramatic turn as Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow circulated the audience with a microphone, allowing people to share their perspectives.

A witness, who didn't wish to be named, wrote to The Morning Bulletin describing the interruption-prone meeting as "disgraceful”, culminating in a battle between a woman wishing to use the microphone and Cr Strelow.

It is understood the woman wished to speak about RRC's plan to close roadside bin stations from October 1 for Bajool, Marmor, Upper Ulam, Bushley, Westwood, and Gogango, requiring residents to meet a weekly waste truck and fortnightly recycling truck.

MAP: The Wycarbah Hall community forum was a heated and emotional occasion. Contibuted

"One women wanted to have her say but Margaret would not give over the microphone and both women began wrestling over the microphone,” the witness said.

"The other women was leaning backwards with Margaret leaning over her and the man behind her had to hold her chair to stop it from falling over with her in it.

"The women was yelling at Margaret 'let go and get away from me and get off me'.”

The witness said everyone at the meeting saw it, describing it as giving "new meaning to community engagement”.

Another witness who didn't want to be named said the Mayor had been pulled off balance during the incident.

One described the meeting as "quite heated” with "a lot of unrest in the community.”

He said the meeting marred by interruptions, having terms dictated to them and council refusing to properly answer some of the questions and issues raised.

The Morning Bulletin approached council members who were present at the meeting and understands their reluctance to comment on the incident was due to an investigation currently under way.

Late yesterday RRC CEO Evan Pardon responded to the Bulletin's questions about the meeting and microphone incident.

"Community Conversations are part of the wider, ongoing engagement Council has with our residents,” he said.

"They are all about getting feedback from our residents and giving our community an opportunity to raise their thoughts and ideas directly to Councillors and senior officers.

"We were anticipating there would be some passionate discussion on the issue of the unavoidable closure of the roadside bin stations and we understand the disappointment felt by affected residents.

"Council will continue to work closely with our rural community to implement an alternative service.”

RRC's Community Conversations will continue next month with meetings planned for Mt Morgan (October 2), Alton Downs/ Ridgelands (October 4), Allenstown (October 8) and Depot Hill (October 11).

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: The Wycarbah Hall community forum was the latest in a series of public conversations between RRC and rate payers. Contibuted

If you can't make it to a Community Conversation Meeting feel free to complete the resident satisfaction and importance survey: www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityConversations.