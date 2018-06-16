Mayor insists there be no repeat of Rocky Show split in 2019

FLASH BACK: Brandon Norton and Jared Ladynski having fun when the Rockhampton show was one place.

FLASH BACK: Brandon Norton and Jared Ladynski having fun when the Rockhampton show was one place. Sharyn O'Neill ROK050613sshow2

SQUABBLING Rocky Show organisers have been urged to patch up their differences and reunite next year - or the council will step in and find a solution.

Fed up Mayor Margaret Strelow said the damaging split into two separate shows this year was something no one in the community wanted to see repeated next year.

In recent days, both the Rockhampton Show Society and the Showman's Guild of Australia have vowed to reunite in 2019 following the damaging split this year.

Cr Strelow said she hoped the two groups could come together and find common ground without the need for the council to step in and enforce a solution.

"I have been asked to intervene by several members of the community but my absolute preference is for the two associations to come to a workable long-term agreement on their own,” Cr Strelow said.

"And I would be keen to see that in place before the end of this year.”

Cr Strelow stressed the council would ultimately step in and intervene if an agreement could not be reached for 2019.

"As owner of the Showgrounds, council has a number of options at its disposal including issuing separate leases for different areas of the Showgrounds,” she said.

"That would bring an additional layer of problems, however, and not something we would do lightly.

"I'm not at all keen to see the running of the show return to the council as I genuinely believe it is best run by a community-based society.”

Cr Strelow said she hoped a reunited show in 2019 would erase the memory of this year's ugly fall-out.

"I welcome positive comments from both the Show Society and the Showman's Guild that they will work together to find agreement before next year's show,” she said.

"The damage to our reputation and our economy and the loss to individual stallholders because of this year's split show will take its toll for some time.

"Both groups pulled out all stops to make sure that their part of what should have been an extraordinary Rockhampton Show was the best it has ever been.”

Cr Strelow applauded the work of the Agricultural Society at the Showgrounds to add "layer upon layer of activity to ensure that the 'Showground' show was a wonderful experience for families”.

"But people also want to see the rides and the show bags and all of the other fun of the fair,” she said.

The Morning Bulletin understands personal disagreements and conflicting personalities played a significant role in the breakdown in the 2018 show negotiations.

It seems likely that without the intervention of an experienced mediator, the same points of difference will remain.

Beef Australia chief executive officer Denis Cox said he played a role trying to mediate a compromise between the two parties but believed it was too late by the time he was asked to intervene.

Mr Cox said he was optimistic that with the help of a skilful mediator and a clear roadmap on the wall, both groups could meet early and in person to negotiate a mutually agreeable outcome.

Funtime Festival Fantastic event organiser Luke Hennessy said an estimated 25,000 people went through the gates of the Super Fair over the three days.

"It's been a huge success and it has caught us a bit unaware, so many people have come out and supported us,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Rockhampton Agricultural Show last night said it expected to release its attendance numbers today.

It's widely expected that show numbers will be down on previous years.

Showgoers attending both shows said they wanted just the one show next year.