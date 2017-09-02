Mayor Ludwig to lead Livingstone mission to China

A LSC delegation will travel to China for a Friendship City Agreement signing this month, which follows on from the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative Ministerial Business Delegation in August which Mayor Bill Ludwig, Graham Scott and LSC Director of Strategic Growth and Development Debra Howe were part of.

A LIVINGSTONE Shire Council team is ready to fly to China to learn from the best after building on its relationship with renowned national model for environmental protection, Yangzhong City in China.

Air pollution and water contamination are limited in Yangzhong City and the province is known for its advanced work with solar energy.

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig said Livingstone and Yangzhong have a shared goal of making our respective communities sustainable through innovative 'green energy' technologies and implementation of best practices to reduce our carbon footprint.

Following on from the recent Federal Government Trade Delegation to Singapore, Livingstone Shire Council will send a formal delegation to China to advance tourism, economic and cultural exchange opportunities with China.

Cr Ludwig said the formal invitation to visit China was a result of previous meetings with the Consul-General of the People's Republic of China and a meeting in Melbourne with a visiting delegation from the City of Yangzhong in March 2017.

"The Yangzhong delegation expressed keen interest in advancing stronger economic, tourism and cultural bonds with Livingstone Shire and Central Queensland through the signing of a Friendship/Sister City Agreement," Mayor Ludwig said

"The generous invitation from Yangzhong City to host a Livingstone Shire delegation for the Friendship City Agreement signing as well as presenting and speaking at their International Green Energy Forum and Expo is both an honour and a reflection of Yangzhong City's interest and 'goodwill'.

"This region of China has already begun building strong links with Central Queensland through the signing of a similar friendship and university agreements by Rockhampton Regional Council and CQU with the nearby City of Zhenjiang in Jiangsu Province.

"Building existing relationships with both China and Singapore will unlock future trade opportunities and position our region to engage directly with these growing international marketplaces.

"The wealth creating potential of directly tapping into agricultural export trade potential as well as the meteoric growth in tourism from China will be substantial.

The official Livingstone delegation to China will be comprised of Mayor Bill Ludwig, Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton and Director for Economic Development and Strategic Growth Deborah Howe. The delegation will also have meetings with key business and industry leaders in Shanghai.