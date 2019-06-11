Mayor Margaret Strelow reacts to the state budget

THERE were "no surprises” for Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow in yesterday's budget.

With a brigade of local business owners and representatives, she had spent the last week lobbying the State Government for policy initiatives to bring growth to the regions.

"We very much appreciate the Works for Queensland program and we know that has already been committed to,” she said.

"I noticed that the ring road money has been announced, but there is no surprises there.

"I think council and the broader community will continue to lobby for significant structural changes to encourage people to live in the regions.

"We know it can't be in this budget but by next budget, we'd like to see some shift that allows concessions in payroll tax, and incentives for businesses to move to the regions.”

Cr Strelow said the Fair Go for all Queenslanders was far from over.

"We plan on coming together to ask and demand a change of direction so that our communities will have some growth going forward,” she said.