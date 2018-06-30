Mayor Margaret Strelow:Rocky in safe hands

RIVERSIDE: The new precinct on its opening night earlier this year. Mayor Margaret Strelow says Rocky's rates are among the lowest in the region, the budget is in surplus for the sixth consecutive year and council has paid just over $36m off their debt in the last six years.

RIVERSIDE: The new precinct on its opening night earlier this year. Mayor Margaret Strelow says Rocky's rates are among the lowest in the region, the budget is in surplus for the sixth consecutive year and council has paid just over $36m off their debt in the last six years.

THE Rockhampton region has made the best of some tough circumstances over the past few years.

The partial de-amalgamation (when Livingstone left) hurt our budget badly because many of our fixed costs did not reduce.

And there were choices made by the first amalgamated council which have left us with the legacy of very high debt.

Additional challenges came in the form of three natural disasters in five years and a downturn in our economy.

But we have come through with as strong a financial position as Rockhampton City ever had on its own, according to the recent review by Queensland Treasury Corporation.

Our rates are among the lowest in the region, the budget is in surplus for the sixth consecutive year and we have paid just over $36m off our debt in the last six years.

As a result, we are budgeting to pay $2.6m less interest in 18/19, than we did five years ago!

And we are spending your money wisely.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow says the council is in its best ever financial position.

Council's 10-year forward projections include significant infrastructure for growth.

Our Strategic Asset Management Plans identify what new infrastructure (roads, pipes etc.) we will need and when and where we will need it. They also give us the framework to determine the budget needed to maintain and gradually improve our infrastructure. Having this forward planning is just good governance.

And these plans are then reflected in both this budget and our forward budget projections. There are a few areas where we are on a deliberate path of accelerating new infrastructure, where just maintaining what we have is not good enough.

Drainage for instance has always been a deficiency, particularly in Gracemere and North Rockhampton. And Gracemere needed a significant upgrade in its public parks and we have been delivering that over the last three budgets.

In the Rockhampton region, for every $100 of rates collected, $21.02 is invested into roads, stormwater and footpaths, $13.54 goes to looking after our parks and $11.18 keeps our libraries, facilities and community programs going.

Water and sewerage takes up a further $32.34 and waste and recycling is $7.61.

The remainder is split up between economic development, engineering, planning, environmental services and our Heritage Village, Pilbeam Theatre and Art Gallery.

Council's operations have been expanded, especially in the areas of economic development (Advance Rockhampton) and in parks, where extra staff will be added to make sure that our new facilities continue to look their best. This year council is proposing an average residential increase of 3.9 per cent, and to be clear, that is the sum of all the different components which make up rates - general rates, water, sewerage, waste and recycling, road levy and environment.

You may have seen media for other councils who appear to have delivered a lower percentage rate rise. One western council for instance announced 1.9 per cent and mentioned that there were additional changes to water and sewerage. Their own budget documentation actually shows a total increase of 6.8 per cent when taken across all sections of the rates notice.

Overall I'm pleased with where our budget is sitting and commend it to you.