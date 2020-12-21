Mayor pushes for 24/7 police station after coast crime spike

Multiple Yeppoon business were vandalised and broken into earlier this month including Whisk and Lure Living. Picture: Contributed

Multiple Yeppoon business were vandalised and broken into earlier this month including Whisk and Lure Living. Picture: Contributed

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andy Ireland has expressed his “extreme disappointment” following a spate of break-ins as well as illegal dumping incidents and theft of council infrastructure.

Yeppoon has recorded an influx of criminal activity in December including several break-ins across a number of local businesses and homes, drug-related offences, illegal dumping and most recently, theft of fencing at the Adelaide Park and Limestone Creek Rd intersection.

Mr Ireland said council had a zero-tolerance policy towards this “appalling behaviour” and was “extremely disappointed” in the actions of a few, impacting negatively on others in the community.

“Council is extremely disappointed in this abhorrent behaviour and there is no excuse for these illegal activities to take place anywhere in the shire,” he said.

“Council appreciates most residents do the right thing and abide by the law, making our Shire one of the best places in the world to live, work and play.

“However, for those who do the wrong thing and choose to engage in law-breaking behaviour, they are firmly reminded they are not welcome in Livingstone.

“Council is working closely with police to identify these perpetrators and will not hesitate to prosecute them.”

He said he had written to the Police and Corrective Services Minister and Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan to request Yeppoon Police Station be fully-manned and accessible to the public 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and more officers be assigned to policing the region.