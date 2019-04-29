Mayor puts candidates on election notice over 'crumbs'

Margaret Strelow says election campaign promises for Rockhampton amount to crumbs so far.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has put candidates from Capricornia and Flynn on notice regarding her key priorities for the region.

I COULDN'T help but notice that in a recent story, Capricornia candidates talked almost exclusively about tourism opportunities at the Capricorn Coast and ignored the significant opportunities that need to be funded in Rockhampton for regional tourism to really develop. It is time to shake the tree.

I have also noticed a strong focus on Capricornia when in fact a significant portion of Rockhampton Regional Council area sits in Flynn and we have heard hardly a peep out of the candidates for Flynn in the pages of the Morning Bulletin.

At the outset I need to make it very clear that neither the levee bank nor the art gallery are election promises.

They are both fully committed and signed off already as a result of funding submissions during regular grant programs and are being matched by dollars from the Queensland State Government and Rockhampton Regional Council.

We have had only minor election promises so far.

More breadcrumbs.

I wish to remind both major parties and the minor parties that we make up the bulk of the voters in Capricornia and a significant number in Flynn!

Could I ask the editor to please publish comparative lists across both electorates and both council areas.

We don't begrudge Livingstone Shire their promised money for a conference centre.

We are working on a proposal of our own based around the Pilbeam Theatre but it is not ready for submission for funding yet.

It will be right sized for our population and the demand that we believe we can attract from outside our region and is not intended to draw people away from the Coast.

Nor do I begrudge the promise of money for the Shoalwater Bay Rd, in fact I think there is a lot of logic in Rockhampton Region taking responsibility for Shoalwater Bay as a mechanism to assist Livingstone Shire's viability.

But just to be clear - Rockhampton is asking for support for flood mitigation at the airport, for freight facilities at the airport, and for funding for the development of a sports precinct at Rosel Park among other things.

And in Flynn we are asking for support for our Rail Trail from Mount Morgan to Gracemere, and for development of the Fireclay Caverns (to allow access to the dinosaur footprints), for support for the new Port Alma boat ramps.

The Mount Morgan Fireclay Caverns -is one of the priorities on Margaret STrelow list for candidates. . This photo was taken taken in late February 2019. RRC

We have submitted a booklet of priorities to all candidates.

I know we don't have written business cases for each of these yet - but nor was there a business case when the first State Government commitment was made for great Keppel Island!

These are projects that have been in the public domain for a long time and have strong community support. Neither major party should take our support for granted.

The Rockhampton Region is watching.

Margaret Strelow,

Mayor, Rockhampton Regional Council