ALL SMILES: Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and cast members of Panache, who featured in another highly successful 2019 Rockhampton River Festival.
Council News

Mayor rapt with the success of the 2019 Rocky River Festival

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
ROCKHAMPTON region mayor Margaret Strelow was positively giddy following another highly successful Rockhampton River Festival.

On social media she confessed that being Mayor was "a bit of a mixed bag sometimes - but this weekend is one of the absolute highs”.

"Seeing pretty well every everyone in Rockhampton out enjoying perfect winter weather and revelling in the excitement of River Festival is deeply satisfying,” Cr Strelow said.

"It certainly seemed there were more people than last year but we don't have official figures at this stage.”

The mayor said she first started making notes about the need for an annual festival way back in November 2013.

"Festivals are building blocks of community and we had been too long without one we could call our own,” she said. Councillors embraced the vision and supported funding for the Festival although it was to be July 2015 before the first event arrived to wow us.”

Over the years, she said the Rockhampton River Festival has grown to become more exciting and creative and diverse and more loved than she could have ever dreamed.

"That is because of others who picked up the dreams, picked up the vision and added professionalism and coordination and extraordinary creativity make this event into the extravaganza that delighted us this weekend,” she said.

"A huge thank you to the Advance Rockhampton Events team who shouldered the load of delivering such an amazing event and also to individuals and teams from right across Council who pitched in.

"The mix of music and food and stallholders was excellent, the Ferris wheel was clearly a hit, and Liquid Oracle's display in the river was brilliant.

"Looking at the delighted faces of people from right across the community, young and old - it's clear that we had some things right. I particularly appreciated the effort that so many people went to to keep the area looking tidy and clean. There was a relaxed and easy feeling this year which suited us beautifully.”

margaret strelow riverfest rockhampton river festival tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

