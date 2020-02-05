Mayor reacts to closure of Rocky business

AFTER news broke this morning that Rockhampton’s Pauls factory would be closing on February 28, Mayor Margaret Strelow has shared her thoughts on the matter.

I also received a copy of the letter and I was bitterly disappointed particularly on the back of the last fortnight’s media coverage about Pauls securing a major Hospital and Health Service Contract in Brisbane. My thoughts are with the 47 workers at the site.

This is yet another kick in the guts for Rockhampton, but we’re resilient.

The workers will bounce back. And our community will bounce back- we always do.

That said, I can’t imagine what these 47 families are going through today.

I note Barry O’Rourke‘s outrage and I share it. This has happened once too often to our community and we need a concerted and proactive effort to guarantee strong growth and a strong future for Rockhampton.

We need to be on the front foot in supporting our businesses and supporting jobs in Rockhampton.

I’m calling on the Queensland Government to urgently convene an adjustment taskforce, made up of DSDMIP, DESBT, the Chamber of Commerce and Council to help ensure we find positions for displaced workers and make sure the transitional support is there.

It should be noted that Rockhampton’s economic fundamentals are improving.

We have the lowest unemployment rate in 5 years at 6.7 per cent.

We have strong jobs growth on the back of mining and civil construction activity

And we have more people moving to Rockhampton for work in those industries and in our education and health sectors.