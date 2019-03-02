Mayor responds to claims of unrest and upheaval at Council

What's going on at Livingstone Shire?

WE have councillors being ejected from meetings, four councillors wanting to repeal the Landlord Tax, plus unhappy staff.

Cr Adam Belot quoted the longest-serving mayor in NSW regarding her thoughts on bureaucrats and judges. Initially it was thought this was the reason he was asked to apologise or leave the meeting, but in Mayor Ludwig's letter to the editor, he stated it was for, "inappropriate personal comments which were potentially in breach of the code of conduct”.

Well, Mayor Ludwig, what were these comments? You have them on tape so can you publish a transcript for the Bully?

I have come to the conclusion Mayor Ludwig doesn't like CrBelot on the team as he and CrMather often disagree with him.

It seems he used a very trivial excuse to eject one of the best councillors we have. CrMather has been thrown out three or four times over the years. No councillor works harder than she does.

A Rockhampton Regional councillor of some 25 years' service advised me an ejection from an RRC meeting under several mayors has never occurred in their time. Why is Livingstone so different?

I understand CrBelot was speaking against the new rules regarding a Notice of Motion, whereby the CEO has the final say on what goes to the table.

It should be remembered Livingstone Shire has had three CEOs in five years, so not a lot of stability there. I believe the original process should be reinstated and the cumbersome and costly new process scrapped.

Interestingly, to the best of my knowledge, Central Highlands, Rockhampton and Gladstone councils have not adopted the optional changes put forward by the State Government, but Livingstone has.

Four of our councillors - Wyatt, Mather, Eastwood and Belot - want to have the Landlord Tax repealed. Good on them for sticking to their guns as they voted it down when it was first suggested.

However, they were outdone by the Mayor's budget which had the estimated revenue included.

When this issue goes to the table again, I would guess the four will be asked, "What are you going to replace this income with?”

Perhaps they could take note of private enterprise and cut costs accordingly.

John Millroy OAM

Yeppoon

Response from LSC Mayor Bill Ludwig

FOR Mr Milroy's benefit, a chairman is required to make judgment calls in regard to councillors meeting the required standards of behaviour and the orderly conduct of council meetings.

In my entire 22 years on council and the hundreds of meetings I have chaired, I can only recall three occasions when I have had to ask a councillor to leave a meeting for disruptive behaviour or failing to comply once a ruling has been made.

Directing a councillor to leave a meeting is not a call any chairman makes lightly and, if a councillor believes they have been unfairly dealt with, the councillor has an absolute right to lodge an official complaint to the Independent Assessor.

There is a mandatory obligation on every councillor to respect democratically made decisions of the majority despite those decisions not necessarily aligning with their personal views. As chairman I have many times been required to accept and explain to the community majority decisions that I have personally not agreed with.

The strength and maturity of any democratically elected council is measured by the ability all elected members to leave egos at the door and contribute collectively to make the best possible decisions for the common good of the community.

Over the past five years the majority of councillors have been prepared to work constructively to both re-establish our council while dealing with the economic downturn and major natural disasters like TC Marcia. The collective efforts of councillors, supported by a well-focussed council organisation, has built resilience in the community, put council in a sustainable position financially with sound asset management and responsible debt reduction strategies.

Pro-actively securing more than $130million in grant funding for critical infrastructure has enabled council to play a lead role in supporting economic recovery, generating much-needed jobs and setting a solid foundation for our future economic growth and prosperity.

For openness, transparency and accountability, meeting procedures have also been improved to ensure the community is better informed and that all councillors have the benefit of balanced information to make sound and well-considered decisions.

The matter of Non-principle Place of Residence rating category is something that will impact on every residential ratepayer who does not enjoy the benefit of owning an income producing rental property. As this would be a significant policy change, it is a matter that must be determined by resolution of the council once all impacts are fully documented and considered as part of the budget adoption process which will occur in July.

Cr Bill Ludwig