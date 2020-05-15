Mayor responds to COVID-19 case in Rocky nursing home

DISTRESSED to learn about a staff member of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre testing positive to COVID-19, Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow has added her voice to calls for anyone feeling unwell to be tested.

Appearing sombre in a video posted to social media this morning, Cr Strelow explained what she knew about the new case which has appeared out of the blue after several weeks of no new cases detected in Central Queensland.

A confirmed case of coronavirus at the North Rockhampton nursing home.￼ Posted by Margaret Strelow Mayor on Thursday, 14 May 2020

“Queensland Health are doing an extraordinary job of locking down the facility, testing everybody, getting out and looking at those contacts that the confirmed case may have had,” Cr Strelow said.

“It was a staff member so it was someone out moving in the community and the information that we have is that this person was likely infectious for a while.

“Our heart goes out to members of the North Rockhampton nursing community, be that staff or the residents there and those that care and love for them.”

Given that the virus impacted people differently, with some only suffering from fairly mild symptoms, the mayor warned residents needed to be especially careful with elderly residents and those members of the community who were more vulnerable.

She said we weren’t going to get rid of COVID-19 anytime soon and this latest local case meant we couldn’t relax and needed to continue to follow the health advice, especially given the planned easing of restrictions this weekend.

“If you’ve even the slightest symptoms, ring your doctor and ask for a test. That is how we’re going to get a handle on this thing. Let’s get that testing rate right up in the Rockhampton region,” she said.

“Do not soldier on. This is not the climate or the time for us to say it’s only a sniffle or a bit of a sore throat and go to work – don’t do that.

“Get a test, stay home and wait for the results.”

Washing your hands was also more important than ever.

“Keep your distance from other people, even those you know well. If they are coming to visit your home, 1.5m still applies,” she said.

“If you’re out and about, use your common sense, what ever you were going to buy, it’s not important enough if you’re crowded in if there were already too many other people in that store.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow warned that this latest Rockhampton COVID-19 case meant we shouldn’t become complacent in adhering to health advice.

When it came to visiting parks, she said to sit in a small group of no more than 10 people and other people should be “a decent stone’s throw away, not too close to you”.

“If it’s crowded, just go home,” she said.

Cr Strelow was grateful the regions hospitals had time to “build up strength” in their capacities and PPE in case there was an influx of cases.

“There have been and there will continue to be cases that pop around Australia,” she said.

“I think one of the things the Prime Minister has been very clear on is that we haven’t defeated this.

“All those calls from people saying ‘it’s over, lets go back to normal’, the reality is that we have a new normal that requires us to respect that this virus is still broadly in our community.”

She said this incident brought home the importance of locals downloading the Federal Government’s phone app COVIDSafe which would greatly assist the work of contact tracers.