Mayor: Rockhampton won't be beaten to Galilee Basin

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow with Adani Australia CEO Jeyakumar Janakaraj about the sign the MOU regarding the Charmichael Mine FIFO hub. Chris Ison ROK051017cadani1

ROCKHAMPTON has watched on as our northern neighbours have bloomed on the back of the mining dollar.

But Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow is staking her claim on the first significant piece of land to be opened up to mining in decades, determined not to be beaten to the boom this time.

Speaking at the Rockhampton Airport, Cr Strelow paid tribute to a strong and 'visionary' team at council who supported this generational chance.

Cr Strelow said the $15.5 million Rockhampton put on the table for Adani was not an insignificant amount and something which could only be achieved through community support and stringent financial planning following de-amalgamation.

The council has just delivered its fourth consecutive budget in surplus and has paid down $7 million off debt from the first term of amalgamation allowing the organisation to withdraw the funds for Adani directly from the bank.

Responses to Adani Mine: Central Queensland political leaders from both sides of politics respond to the signing of the MOU between Adani and the Rockhampton Regional Council.

"This is a big deal,” she said.

"What we are doing is not just buying immediate jobs, but we are staking a claim on the Galilee Basin.

"We have watched for years as Mackay has taken the cream of the Bowen Basin. Well, that was their good fortune and their early action.

"We weren't going to miss out again. We are seeing the beginning of Rockhampton as the centre for the Galilee Basin.

Rockhampton and Townsville will be FIFO hubs for Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine. Rockhampton Regional Council

"It would be hard to overstate, in a community that's doing it tough and has been for a number of years, the lift in the step of people in Rockhampton region this morning when they read the announcement.

"We have been through about 12 months of backwards and forwards and it has been a tough fight.”

In hoping to become a gateway to the Galilee, Cr Strelow said Rockhampton was also building strong relationships with several other mining companies.

However, Adani will remain the core within the region.

During delegations to India, Cr Strelow said she saw the poverty many people lived in which could be improved by the use of Australia's cleaner coal.

"I have done a lot of research,” she said.

"I am quite comfortable in leading my community into a close relationship on this project under all the controls that have been set up by our government.

"We are looking forward very much to playing a very significant role in the development of not just the Carmichael mine, but the Galilee Basin.

"This is a landmark moment for our community and we're going to celebrate and we're going to enjoy it and then we're going to roll up our sleeves and build a mine.”