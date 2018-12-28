Mayor seeks state funding to fix Gracemere's missing link

MAYOR Margaret Strelow took time out from her holidays to clarify that federal government funding was never intended to improve Gracemere's Lawrie Street.

"(Capricornia MP) Michelle Landry made money available to undertake works between Yeppen and Gracemere which was greatly appreciated," she said.

The Council has held separate talks with the Mains Road Department trying to secure extra funds for the 500m stretch which the Mayor agrees can be "pandemonium" during peak hours.

However the Department research, which measures congestion over a whole day, didn't identify Gracemere works as a priority.

"I share the frustration that residents of Gracemere feel and we'd love to see further State Government funding to do up Lawrie St," the Mayor said.

The Mayor says confusion over the tender arose because Council sought costs for the entire project on a "just in case" basis.

"Some of the Main Roads projects came in under budget and sometimes they allow us to spend the surplus on local projects," she said.

"It was always a hope and a dream but now we know the money's just doesn't stretch that far."

The good news for shop owners along that precinct is that, now the design work's been finalised, Council is ready to upgrade the footpaths.

"We had the Works for Queensland program money in place but we needed to wait and consult the design engineers, whether in time they would drop or raise the road," Mayor Strelow said.

Ms Landry, also responded to the story in Friday's Morning Bulletin.

"The federal government is responsible for the upkeep of highways and at times it assists the State Government with infrastructure costs," she said.

But when it comes to local roads, she said that's the State Government's responsibility.

"Councillor Smith only sent her complaint to me at the same time it was sent to the press," Ms Landry said.

"That's not even in my electorate."

She said that important projects, such as creating connections to the ring road, will receive additional support when local representatives go through the appropriate channels to secure it.

"Councillor Smith might like to give (Flynn MP) Ken O'Dowd a ring during office hours and sit down and discuss it," Ms Landry said.

"I'm sure the Mayor and the Council's planning department will also have information for her."

Mr O'Dowd also contacted The Morning Bulletin to concur with Mayor Strelow.

"Lawrie Street was never part of our funding promise," he said.

The Bulletin is seeking a response from Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.