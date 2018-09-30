Mayor sets record straight on microphone 'scuffle'

AFTER allegations surfaced last week regarding a confrontation at Wycarbah's Community Conversations public meeting, Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow is now able to set the record straight.

Several people provided differing accounts of the incident in which an audience member and the mayor were seen to be grappling over use of a microphone.

A complaint was lodged and after a subsequent investigation determined that nothing untoward had occurred, Cr Strelow has written to The Morning Bulletin to provide her account of what happened.

From the desk of Margaret Strelow:

Some of our rural communities are about to have a very significant change in the way they are able to drop off their residential waste.

It will be tough. We believe we have no other option.

We have spent more than a year trialling ways to stop people (usually not locals) from dumping hazardous waste at our unmanned bin stations.

The dumping leaves Council staff and contractors at risk when they go in to clean up and it leaves Ratepayers liable if Council is sued.

We will be building manned transfer stations, but they will be further apart.

And so the meetings we have had recently have been understandably robust.

The meeting at Wycarbah was no exception and in fact it was calmer than some of the others.

I sat back for most the meeting with Councillor Rutherford (Divisional Councillor) playing the lead role.

We had only one microphone.

One particular resident was already pretty cranky while she was waiting for her turn and when I went to her she grabbed at the microphone.

An unrelated person later made an allegation about this incident which has subsequently been investigated and dismissed as 'lacking in substance'.

I couldn't respond to the story that appeared in this newspaper last Friday because there was a formal complaint outstanding against me. I felt gagged.

The complaint was later found to be 'lacking in substance' but the story had already been printed.

For the record, at the conclusion of the meeting I had more than one resident congratulate me, commenting that they don't know how I stay so calm in such difficult meetings.

Another apologised for the handful of residents who had become agitated. He explained that there was nothing personal in it, which I already understood.

The meeting was all over in an hour (which is a bit of a record for Wycarbah) and ended positively.

Margaret Strelow

Rockhampton Regional Mayor