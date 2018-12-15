Mayor Strelow wraps up productive year of projects, events

WHAT a year!

We recently celebrated this extraordinary 12 months with your whole council team.

As part of the celebration we presented t-shirts that outlined a year of delivering for our community. The print has to be small because the achievements are so many!

The big projects had plenty of media coverage but to recap, this year has seen the completion of Quay St, the Riverside precinct, Kershaw Gardens and the treetop canopy walk at Mount Archer, as well as the new CBD in Mount Morgan and the massive works (nearly finished) at Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere.

It has seen Advance Rockhampton really step to the fore as the major player in regional economic development, and as the prime events and conference team for the region too.

On a broader canvas, we hosted an amazing Beef Australia, saw the commitment to Rookwood, the Third Bridge, the South Rockhampton Levee Bank and the Art Gallery.

This year our reputation as the events capital of Central Queensland was well and truly cemented with another magnificent River Festival, which continues to go from strength to strength thanks to strong support from our community.

While there's no doubt this is the "headline” event for our region, a sprinkle of other events across the year - like the sustainability expo Tropicana and Capricon - saw us shine whether your passion is dressing up for pop culture or making your own yoghurt cultures.

Speaking of culture, the Art Gallery's Gold Award and Pilbeam Theatre's production of We Will Rock You were absolute stand outs and showcase the wide range of entertainment we have available here in the Rockhampton region.

It's easy to talk about all these exciting projects and events but there was also a number of other works done this year which added to the amazing year.

Mount Morgan Streetscape - February

Rockhampton Zoo Welcomes Capri - February

SmartHUB Customs House Fitout - February

New First Turkey Trails, toilet, and outdoor learning area - February

Riverbank Revitalisation Project - March

Mt Archer Boardwalk Stage 1A - March

Pilbeam Theatre We Will Rock You - March

CapriCon - April

Civil Infrastructure Capital Program - June

Rockhampton River Festival - July

Art Gallery Gold Award - August

Kershaw Gardens Redevelopment - August

Animal Management Centre (Pound) - August

Airport Overlay Project Stage 1&2 - October

Tropicana - October

Mt Archer Boardwalk Stage 1B&C - October

Yaamba Rd Trunk Main Relocation - December

CBD Smart Technology - December

LCR Vertical Expansion Project Cell A - December

The West Rockhampton Sewage Transfer Project - in December

In terms of our community, I have seen no better example of our spirit and resolve than the resilience shown during last month's bushfire event.

On behalf of everyone at council, Merry Christmas and please stay safe this holiday season.