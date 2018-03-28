Mayor takes a look at controversial ramp

LOOKING AT OPTIONS: Mayor Bill Ludwig (right) inspects the ramp site on Adelaide Park Rd.

LOOKING AT OPTIONS: Mayor Bill Ludwig (right) inspects the ramp site on Adelaide Park Rd. Trish Bowman

AN all-ability access ramp not far from a bend on Adelaide Park Rd in Yeppoon has caused enough of an uproar throughout Livingstone Shire that the council has reinspected the site to find solutions to public concerns.

Following community worries in relation to clearance distance from passing traffic, the council reduced the size of the reflective sign to improve clearance and planned reflective pavement markers were also installed.

Last week, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig also inspected the site with operations manager for road infrastructure Jeff Carter to see first-hand what could be done to address other concerns raised by community members in relation to the need for footpath improvements.

"It is important that council ensure there are long-term solutions to provide equitable access for all community members and it is equally important that all improvements comply with safety regulations,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Through this process it has now been identified that many pedestrians have been using the road verge due to the uneven footpath surface, which has contributed to concerns over the location of the equitable-access ramp.

"Having had a good look at the site we can now go back to council with suggestions for potential options that could improve overall pedestrian access and safety.

"Where infrastructure improvements can be made, they will be included for consideration in this year's planning and budget forecasts,” Cr Ludwig said.

Yeppoon local Vicky Malone first voiced her concerns to the council and the Capricorn Coast Mirror about a month ago after worrying for the safety of her family and other users of the busy road.

She was not alone in her concern, with numerous letters and texts pouring in to the Capricorn Coast Mirror expressing concern about the newly-built ramp.

"I use this road all the time and so do my family and I have been watching as the ramp was constructed,” Vicky said at the time.

She said the ramp has been built all the way to the white line of the driving lane, leaving "no room for driver error”.

As a result, parents with prams, cyclists and people using mobility scooters had to go onto the busy road to get around the ramp.