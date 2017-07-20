24°
Mayor takes aim at Adani nay-sayers, CQ protestors fire back

Amber Hooker
| 20th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Chantelle James joined group of protesters concerned about Adanis mine, rail and port project.
Chantelle James joined group of protesters concerned about Adanis mine, rail and port project.

VERBAL shots were fired as peaceful protesters "challenged the narrative" Central Queensland wants Adani.

While Yeppoon man and 350 Central Queensland volunteer Tom Henderson took aim at politicians who had "not shown leadership" or provided the region with "alternative job opportunities", the Rockhampton mayor had some scathing words of her own.

The representatives did not speak directly yesterday morning, but stood firm in their respective positions as about 30 protesters and 200 business representatives converged at the Frenchville Sports Club for the Adani Regional Content Briefing.

 

Mr Henderson said frustration had built locally over politicians "speaking for our concerns when it comes to climate change".

"There's this misguided idea that's been put forward that there's a consensus locally for the Adani coal mine that everyone's pro seeing this mine going ahead, and we are just here to expose and challenge that narrative," he said.

"And we also want to send a message to local contractors and businesses that are turning up today to hear what Adani has to say that there are people locally who are opposed to the mine and will continue opposition to this mining project."

Mr Henderson said while he sympathised with the struggling economy, he believed a shift to renewable energy would stop the "endless reliance on coal" which he believes will send the economy "over a cliff"

But Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow claimed during more than 20 years in politics she had "never seen anything" like some of the broader environmental attacks against the company.

"I have always believed that people who were advocating for the environment were doing it for the right reasons," she said when asked about the morning's protest.

She went on to claim some attacks on Adani were "dishonest, without foundation or justification".

"I am appalled at some people who present themselves in this broader community and who obviously believe that any means justifies their end," she said.

"It's time for us to have some good logical serious debate about where we go in this country."

Fellow 350 Central Queensland volunteer Chantelle James said the group had engaged with politicians, and aimed to "educate the community" on renewable energy job opportunities as an alternative to coal.

Topics:  adani climate change coal environment great barrier reef jobs margaret strelow mining protest rockhampton regional council stop adani

