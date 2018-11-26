Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREEN LIGHT: On Tuesday Mayor Jack Dempsey announced the deemed approval for the Jewel high-rise had been accepted by council and the development process would begin as soon as possible.
GREEN LIGHT: On Tuesday Mayor Jack Dempsey announced the deemed approval for the Jewel high-rise had been accepted by council and the development process would begin as soon as possible. TAHLIA STEHBENS
News

Mayor tells conservation foundation to 'go live in caves'

Emma Reid
by
26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW report has revealed the most polluted places to live in Australia, and though our community doesn't top the nation's list, it is is up there in this state.

The Australian Conservation Foundation released its findings into air pollution for each town across the country.

The Dirty Truth report said air pollution causes thousands of deaths across Australia each year and called on the Federal Government to address the problem.

According to the report Gin Gin is the highest polluter in our region, followed by Bundaberg and Childers.

Gin Gin is listed as number 32 in the state analysis. Our northern sister town of Gladstone is ranked the second highest in Queensland.

Data from the National Pollutant Inventory, which is run by the Department of Environment and Energy, shows several Queensland suburbs have a "high" level of pollution based on emissions from individual facilities and diffuse emissions.

Emissions for Gin Gin are higher than the combined of Bundaberg and Childers.

Gin Gin is 1,605,928kg, while Bundaberg is 900,584kg and Childers is 694,321kg.

All three are ranked as having a high emissions level.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said our region relied on its industrial and agricultural bodies.

"Bundaberg, Gin Gin and Childers are working towns with a diverse range of industries," Cr Dempsey said.

"We're proud of our industrial and agricultural heritage, which underpins much of our economy and employment.

"If the Australian Conservation Foundation wants zero pollution they should stop using electricity and live in caves."

Gladstone had air emissions of 97,159,202kg. The region with the highest emissions was Mt Isa with 216,570,152kg.

The report states air pollution is a class and climate issue and 90 per cent of the burden of air pollution falls on low to middle income households.

"Lower income families face a disproportionate exposure to air pollution compared to wealthier Australians," it says.

More Stories

australian conservation foundation bundaberg mayor jack dempsey pollution
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Tourism Minister meets with GKI investors in Singapore

    premium_icon Tourism Minister meets with GKI investors in Singapore

    Politics State Government to do everything it can to see development go ahead

    • 26th Nov 2018 6:18 AM
    No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

    premium_icon No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

    News Even those used to extreme heat are vulnerable in these conditions

    Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

    premium_icon Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

    Environment The call for an accurate survey on goat numbers grows louder.

    What's causing the smoky conditions around Rockhampton?

    What's causing the smoky conditions around Rockhampton?

    News Fire crews are in the Thompson's Point area

    Local Partners