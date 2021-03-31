Mayor Williams reveals latest on COVID ahead of Rockynats

Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams talks about the COVID situation ahead of Rockynats. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

The inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats event is getting closer with contestants going through a scrutineering process at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

This mandatory scrutineering will ensure all vehicles are up to standard and comply with all requirements.

Rockhampton region mayor Tony Williams said there were a total of 1200 vehicles as well as 400 bikes that would be part of the Rockynats event.

Ticket sales are still increasing and it’s projected there’ll be about 15,000 sold and up to 35,000 people attending the event.

“There’s a big street parade where we’re going to have 800 cars in the parade,” Cr Williams said.

“For an inaugural event to get that type of engagement is fantastic.”

It’s projected Rockynats will deliver up to $22 million in economic benefit to the region, but the current COVID situation could mean a change of plans.

Greater Brisbane is currently facing a lockdown and a decision about future COVID restrictions will be announced by the State Government at 9am on Thursday April 1.

Cr Williams said he hoped the restrictions did not continue over Easter, but the council would implement any changes required.

“It’s encouraging to see the results from the day but we’ll still continue to monitor,” he said after only three new cases tested positive on Wednesday.

“Hopefully the restrictions won’t continue, but we’ll just have to wait and see how that goes.”

As for the scrutineering process, the public is invited along free of charge to see how it’s going.

The process will be extended if restrictions in Greater Brisbane are lifted and southeast Queensland contestants can make it to Rockhampton to take part.

Every event would require a different level of scrutineering, Cr Williams said.

“We’ve got a local buy-in as well, so I think any loss by people coming from the Greater Brisbane area will be compensated by the locals who want to be a part of it,” he said.

“It’s great to see all our businesses, our hotels and motels booked at capacity this weekend.

“It’s going to be difficult to get a bed, but that said, it’s great to see people coming out.”

After the idea for Rockynats was conceived by former mayor Margaret Strelow, her successor Cr Williams hopes the event continues in the future.

Cr Williams wished to thank Advance Rockhampton and the team of volunteers who were helping run the event.

The public is invited to the scrutineering process between 9am to 6pm March 31, and 9am to 7pm April 1.

Rockynats will be held between April 2 and 5.