BMA's $1.4 billion Daunia coal mine in Central Queensland has come in four months early and $250 millon under budget. The project was opened by Premier Campbell Newman yesterday who said Queensland was "in the mining business" and vowed not to change the royalty system after introducing big hikes last year. Daunia will add 111 million tonnes of coal a year to the BHP Billiton joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation
News

Mayor Williams: We aren’t ‘anti-coal’

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Mayor Tony Williams has defended Rockhampton Regional Council, declaring it is not ‘anti-resource’.

A request to offer a letter of support to the Central Queensland Coal Project, near St Lawrence, was rejected at a council meeting last week as councillors held environmental concerns which could not be answered.

The project has since moved to the next stage and the Department of Environment and science now has 40 business days to prepare a report.

“It was just a difficult situation, we weren’t able to answer those questions and the lateness of it,” Cr Williams said.

“I would welcome the opportunity for the team to come up again.

“I really want to stress we are not anti-resource or anti-coal, we just had more questions about the project in general.”

Cr Williams has been in talks with the company, which is owned by Clive Palmer, that has agreed to do a presentation at a council meeting in the near future.

Cr Williams agreed if it was approached again to offer a letter of support it would do so.

“We are supportive of the resource sector,” he said.

Central Queensland Coal Pty Ltd’s website states it is committed to the environment and minimising the impacts its work has on it.

“CQCPL prides itself on its commitment to the economic development of regional Queensland through the growth of mineral wealth, by engaging with the local community,” it reads.

“CQCPL strive to ensure all our activities are conducted in an environmentally sensitive and responsible manner.

“We achieve this by ensuring everyone within CQCPL and all our contractors act responsibly and as custodians of the environment they work in.

“This is achieved through education, site-specific inductions and training programs.

“Our environmental management plan is a key driver to maintaining ongoing compliance.

“Our activities are measured and monitored for environmental compliance on an ongoing basis.

“Our aim is to promote continuous improvement in all environmental areas beyond mere compliance with regulations and standards as set out in our environmental authorities.”

