Mayor: Woorabinda 'powerless' in dealing with youth crime

WOORABINDA residents will meet for a community forum today, after more concerns were raised about youth crime in the town.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council mayor Shane Wilkie said the meeting was being convened by a community committee and would give residents a chance to discuss issues and potential solutions.

He said the community felt "powerless” with the justice system continuing to return repeat juvenile offenders without addressing the causes of that behaviour in the home, through services like child protection.

Cr Wilkie said the town had tried street patrols, but issues had persisted.

He said of most concern was the fact the youths involved were not always breaking into homes in acts of delinquency, but were also in search of food.

Cr Wilkie said part of the issue was not with the youths involved, but their parents who were not asking where their children were or making sure they were cared for.

In August, residents aired their frustrations with daily break-ins on social media, while a former resident whose car was vandalised told The Morning Bulletin there was a "crisis” in the town.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Department of Communities and Child Safety Services for comment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
