Mayoral candidates ‘should have been capped at 10’

Rockhampton voter Leesa Richardson would have liked a forum where all mayoral candidates spoke about their plans and what they could do for the town.

Leesa voted on Saturday in the Rockhampton Regional Council mayoral by-election and said she didn’t think there was enough information about the candidates.

“I think it got a little bit confusing because there were so many candidates,” she said.

“You really had to find details of each of the candidates and try and find out what they did, what their profession was and what their experience was.”

She also felt there were too many candidates, which was a common consensus among voters.

“I know everyone can put their hat in the ring but I think should be reduced even to 10 on the amount of people that can run,” she said.

“It was a lot of people that were running.”

When asked what she would like to see the new mayor do, Leesa said would like to see more activities for children in the community.

“I feel we don’t really have a lot compared to the other major city areas,” she said.

“A lot of the kids seem to be on their devices a lot because there is not a lot for them to do.

“Also just maintain the beauty of the town with the riverbanks.

“Bring back industry in our communities so there is opportunities for jobs for people out there.”

Leesa commended former mayor Margaret Strelow and said she was influenced by her in who she voted for.

“I think Margaret Strelow did a very good job …. I was quite shocked when she resigned,” she said.