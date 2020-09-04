Mayor’s $80k car allowance for term sparks debate

LIVINGSTONE Mayor Andy Ireland is set to receive an $80,000 vehicle allowance in his first term in the top job - $20k each year for four years, but not every councillor is happy about it.

The allowance has been given the green light by the mayor’s councillor colleagues, but not without debate, and not without one councillor questioning its fairness.

At the last monthly council meeting, while councillors were discussing changes to Livingstone’s “Councillor Facilities and Expenses Policy”, Cr Ireland’s car allowance proved the main talking point.

The meeting heard the existing policy had been reviewed by King and Company Solicitors and a council officer’s recommendation was presented to councillors.

In a nutshell, councillors were being asked to approve a new policy which contained some amendments to the existing version.

Cr Pat Eastwood asked how conclusions had been drawn in relation to reimbursement figures.

He said there seemed to be a “huge disparity” between the mayor’s private vehicle allowance of $20,000 per annum and the $3000 figure afforded to councillors.

Cr Eastwood acknowledged the mayor of Livingstone no longer had access to a council vehicle, but nor did councillors for that matter.

“I would have actually thought you could probably bring the mayor’s (allowance) down a little bit, and bring the councillors’ up a little bit, sorry Mr Mayor,” Cr Eastwood said.

Councillor Pat Eastwood.

Cr Eastwood said the councillor who headed the roads portfolio may also be entitled to a larger allowance.

Cr Adam Belot asked the meeting if councillors could claim mileage and get reimbursed at the set rate, or get a lump sum reimbursement.

Councillors were told they could choose either, but had to choose one or the other.

Cr Belot agreed the roads portfolio holder’s vehicle expenses may be “significantly higher than the $3000 nominated.”

It was at that point, Cr Ireland said he wanted to address “the elephant in the room which is obviously the mayoral allowance.”

He said the previous policy allowed the council to provide the mayor with a vehicle.

“The last thing I wanted, was to require the organisation to purchase a vehicle on my behalf,” Cr Ireland said.

“I don’t believe I need one, but secondly I think we don’t need to add to the fleet, quite frankly.

“So I was more than happy to use my own vehicle.

“So I think what the officers have done is convert the provision of a vehicle into a dollar figure for me on an annual basis.

“If councillors are of the view that that’s excessive, I’m happy to discuss it.”

Acting CEO Andrea Ellis said the dollar value was determined by looking at operating costs associated with the mayoral vehicle for the past three years.

She said the council also undertook some benchmarking of similar sized councils to determine a comparable amount, which was deemed to be $20k per annum.

She added that five financial years’ of information relating to allowances paid to councillors had been reviewed.

Cr Ireland again spoke to the debate.

“I’m happy to have any discussion you want around that, because I don’t want there to be any sort of confusion or ill feeling around it,” he said.

The mayor said he had been using his own vehicle since being elected and had not made any claims for mileage to date.

“I’m more than happy to discuss the quantum of $20k if you want to keep going,” Cr Ireland told his colleagues.

Cr Eastwood did want to “keep going”.

He asked if there was “any appetite to drop the mayor’s, and up the councillors’ (vehicle allowances)” but he got no support from fellow councillors.

Cr Eastwood then spoke against the move to approve the new policy.

“I believe councillors are the nuts and bolts of this council,” Cr Eastwood said.

“They spend a lot of hours on the road.

“In the past, when we’ve been putting in our reimbursement claims it gets messy, they get lost.

“I personally would like to see the councillors reimbursement come up a little bit, and the mayor’s down.

“It still wouldn’t cost the ratepayers any more.

“I just think that it would be fairer.

“I can’t vote for this policy, and yeah, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Cr Tanya Lynch spoke in favour of the new policy saying it was an honour to be elected as a councillor and engaging with the community was part of the job.

Councillor Tanya Lynch.

She said she was happy to absorb related costs through her salary.

“I’m not minded to claim any mileage,” Cr Lynch said.

Cr Nigel Hutton said, as with all policies, this was a “living document” that “could be changed at any time” by the council table.

Mayor Ireland gave an undertaking to the table that he would monitor his vehicle expenses going forward.

“And if it doesn’t come anywhere near the $20,000, I’ll bring it back to the table and we can actually have a look at what that level of remuneration will be,” he said.

“I’ve never been one to take advantage of monetary policies, so I think it’s only fair to the community that I monitor my expenses, and we look at that going forward as well.”

Ms Ellis told councillors there was a vehicle available for them to use in need.

Councillors resolved to adopt the new policy, with Cr Eastwood the only one who voted against it.

