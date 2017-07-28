Mayor's call: CQ community needs drug summit

The Mayor of a Central Queensland community wants to see a drug summit to tackle addiction problems.

BANANA Shire Council is calling for a summit to be held to address the increase in drug- and alcohol-related problems in the community.

Banana Shire Council is concerned about the gradual rise in drug use and alcohol addiction.

Elected council members have been monitoring feedback and noted a more recent and escalating trend of drug- and alcohol-related charges in the district's courts.

In the past six months, the council has been liaising with the State Government to develop strategies dealing with these important issues as identified at the recent Rockhampton Ice Summit.

Banana Shire Mayor Nev Ferrier said he was committed to working with service providers and the greater community to tackle these issues head-on, calling for a drug and alcohol summit.

Cr Ferrier applauded the newly introduced Drug and Alcohol Services through the Banana Shire Support Centre, but said more needed to be done.

"We are very concerned and want to ensure council does their bit to bring together services and community groups to tackle these issues,” he said.

The issue made headlines last week after magistrate Cameron Press vented his frustration at the number of drug-related offenders appearing in the Biloela Magistrates Court.

"The amount of drugs in this town is appalling,” he told the court.