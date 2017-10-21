Mayor's column: Making Rocky bigger, better

IF IT takes two to tango, then our region is definitely doing a jig with the successful partnerships council has forged with other levels of government paying real dividends for our region.

Just this week the State Government announced more than $500,000 towards the Park St drainage scheme and that is just one joint project of many across the Rockhampton Region.

We have received almost $18.5 million in the state's Works for Queensland funding over two rounds and it is so exciting to see the first of those projects nearing completion.

Fun for big kids is set to return to the North Rockhampton Pool

Work has been completed on Muellerville Walk and Kerrigan St in North Rockhampton and on facility upgrades at the showgrounds.

Next month, upgrades to the zoo (aviary and dingo enclosures) and the Archer Park Rail Museum will be complete and we will be turning on the water at Gracemere's Cedric Archer Park Water Play area and the North Rockhampton Pool slides. Later this year we will also unveil upgrades to the highly anticipated Mount Morgan CBD streetscape.

For our boaties, the North Rockhampton Boat Ramp will be open over summer and we can expect another bumper fishing season for locals and visitors to our region chasing the perfect Barra.

In round two of W4Q, works will be carried out on Mount Archer's elevated boardwalk and footpaths as well as upgrades to the Heritage Village, Gracemere and Mount Morgan CBD footpaths, the Botanic Garden's Hugo Lassen Fernery and replacements to damaged street signs. All of these will create local jobs and change the face of our region as they are delivered by June 2019.

UNDERWAY: A artist's impression of Rockhampton's Pier restaurant to open early next year. Contributed

In the more immediate future, the next stage of the Riverbank Revitalisation will be completed with Denham St opening to traffic next in mid-November. The Low Bank won't be far behind with the playground at the end of William St opening at the end of the year and the new restaurant in The Pier opening early in the new year. Shortly after the completion of the riverbank, we will also be unveiling the redevelopment of the central precinct in Kershaw Gardens in May.

These are not projects in the distant planning, or ones that we one day "hope” to have, these projects are already funded, scheduled, and will be completed.

These projects are driving our region forward and it is only through the close partnerships council has forged with all levels of government that we have been able to deliver them to create a bigger and better Rockhampton in the future.