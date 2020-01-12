MAYOR’S COLUMN: What was 2019 and what will be 2020

ANOTHER Christmas has been and gone. I hope that it was a time of rest and celebration for you and those you love.

I see there has been a steady stream of commentary from our Representatives from other levels of government about their (real and appreciated) achievements in the past calendar-year. So I will also take this opportunity to reflect on the year that has been. Much of the groundwork we did in 2019 set the scene for 2020. And we have a lot to look forward to.

I’d like to once again acknowledge the funding from the State Government’s Works for Queensland program that helped us deliver many projects throughout the year including the restoration of City Hall’s historic civic room, the Pilbeam Drive car park, CBD footpath renewals in Mount Morgan and Gracemere, a new SES building in Gracemere, a fishing platform at Springers Lagoon, as well as many other improvements across the Region. The Works for Queensland Program relies on a collaboration between two levels of government. The State Government provides funding based on a formula that takes into account population and unemployment rate.

Council then has a delightful task of suggesting projects which must then be approved by the State Government prior to commencement.

Through a number of other sources – including State government and Federal government funding including considerable Council commitment, $43 million worth of civil operations works have been completed including the remediation to Pilbeam Drive, several major stormwater upgrades and the restoration of urban and rural roads. With over 4,000km of roads to look after in our region, our crews have been nonstop. In talking with rural residents, improved waste services were a priority so we expanded our services and opened up a new waste transfer station in Alton Downs, Bajool and Bushley. On top of this, we introduced a new waste solution to expand the life of our landfill by 40 years!

One of our most exciting announcements of 2019 was the funding that we received from both State and Federal Governments to help build a new Art Gallery – The Rockhampton Museum of Art - for Rex Pilbeam’s legacy art collection. If you are home for the holidays and haven’t yet had a chance to visit the Riverside, be sure to have a look at where we are building one of Australia’s greatest regional galleries next to Customs House. This new gallery will open in 2021.

While you’re out and about, enjoy our award winning projects around the Region. Mount Archer’s canopy walk, Nurim Circuit, was awarded Regional Project of the Year at the Australian Institute of Architects’ CQ Awards. Kershaw Gardens was announced as a winner of the 2019 Parks and Leisure Australia Regional Awards. And our use of smart technology in the CBD was recognised with an Asia-Pacific Leading Smart City Award in China.

We continue to work with other levels of government to get greater certainty about the cost of the South Rockhampton flood levee. We are working together in a spirit of goodwill. Nobody is wanting to start a project that we won’t be able to finish. But we will soon be needing commitment from both other levels of government to allow the project to proceed.

2019 was another tough year for regional communities though. It’s been difficult for small businesses and a dire state of affairs for our farmers. In 2020, our commitment to the region and jobs will not wane. We have secured jobs for our region with Adani (currently being advertised), and we have fought hard for regional Queensland to have its fair share in terms of both jobs, funding and policies.

While we can’t turn the economy around overnight, Rockhampton is in the strongest position it’s been in since we de-amalgamated – the challenge now is to stay the course to ensure each year we build on it a little more. With our seventh consecutive budget in surplus we have frozen rates for our rural ratepayers and introduced new home construction grants.

And we continue to invest in events that add value to our community and local economy. We took charge of the Show and reduced the entry price to just $5 (you can expect the same again this year!), we put on another spectacular River Festival and we supported projects like a world class hockey field and the bid to host the Hockey Oceania Cup.

We are busy kicking goals in tourism, particularly when it comes to fishing, and we have new events coming up including RockyNats, the Australian Caravanning Muster, and the Australian Junior Motocross Championship. There are many others in the pipeline which will play their part in promoting our Region and giving our local economy a boost, so stay tuned! It’s difficult to summarise a year in one go, but I am proud of what we have achieved in 2019 and excited for what’s in store in 2020.