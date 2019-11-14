Mayor’s desk: Cap Coast’s art streets ahead

THE Capricorn Coast is now officially one of Australia’s best street art regions, after taking out two awards in a highly competitive field at this week’s Inaugural Australian Street Art Awards.

These national awards will be yet another huge boost for the entire region and will attract even greater numbers of visitors to the area.

The Centenary of Anzac Memorial at Emu Park, which was created in time for the 2015 centenary celebrations, won ‘Best Monument or Memorial’.

This memorial precinct was originally designed by the late Ross Coulter and brought to life by Livingstone Shire Council, with the assistance of local Capricorn Coast artists including Bill Gannon and Noel Brady.

Two of the adaptive artworks pictured were created using images from a famous WW1 photograph and a painting depicting the landing at Gallipoli.

The judges acknowledged the memorial’s beachside position on a small crest was a fitting location that somewhat reflected the terrain that our fallen soldiers faced upon landing at Gallipoli, giving visitors and residents a remarkable and moving experience.

An Emu Park mural, by artist Simon McLean, painted across the walls of the public amenities block adjacent to the local Surf Life Saving Club took out the ‘Best Amusing Street Art’ category.

The judges said they loved that the artwork emphasised the whimsy associated with vintage beach attire and cheeky behaviour at a popular holiday beachside location.

Livingstone Council is understandably very proud to see the Centenary of Anzac Memorial and Beach Party mural win two categories after rigorous judging by tourism and event industry leaders.

‘The Kraken Unleashed’, by Martin Schlick from Mash Designs, which depicts a giant tentacle beast was also a finalist in the ‘Best External Mural’ category.

Comments from the Australian Street Art Awards judges stating that Emu Park and Yeppoon were teaming with fun, quirky and amazing murals and a must-see for visitors were certainly appropriate.

Collectively the artworks now on display have contributed significantly to making the Capricorn Coast a more vibrant and creative region to visit and a place where international and domestic travellers will want to explore.

The transformation and revitalisation that street art and ‘place-making’ is bringing to the Capricorn Coast has been embraced by both the local community and visitors alike.

The awards received will be a springboard for future creativity and are certainly a fitting acknowledgement of both the artists as well as our community spirit and unique sense of place.

It is important to also acknowledge the community members of the ‘Place-making’ committee who have assisted in selecting both the diverse range of artworks and the locations where those works are now proudly on show.