Mayor's desk: Regions saying it loud and clear, we need jobs

REGIONS ALSO MATTER: Margaret Strelow, Michelle Landry and Deb Frecklington at the Day of Action shouting "Go Galilee Basin”.

REGIONS ALSO MATTER: Margaret Strelow, Michelle Landry and Deb Frecklington at the Day of Action shouting "Go Galilee Basin”. Allan Reinikka ROK240519aaction6

IT HAS been said many times: a week is a very long time in politics.

Whatever your thoughts about the election result, it has certainly put regions front and centre for both state and federal governments.

It's worthwhile noting that Queensland is unique with its pattern of significant cities scattered across a state with three or four hours' drive between centres.

Our own community is at least a six-hour drive from the southern capital and so it is not an easy decision to 'pop down' to the capital city for better health services or educational opportunities or to access a government department.

The significant regional cities of Victoria and New South Wales are much more connected to their capital.

And, as we watch the south-east corner consolidate, there are real concerns for our long-term future.

Seventy per cent of Queensland's population lives in the southeast corner and this is projected to grow to 75 per cent in about 20 years' time.

The great internet revolution which was supposed to deliver so many benefits has instead driven populations to the southeast corner.

Where we had imagined it would allow regional businesses and regional government departments to participate fully from a distance, it has instead proven to be a mechanism that allows consolidation in the southeast corner with a decline in local decision-making.

So what's to become of our regional cities?

We have our homes here, we have our community links here, we want to stay and grow here.

And quite frankly, Australia's economic health depends on us. Regional cities provide the foundation for our export economy and are pivotal to our security.

But the last few decades have seen the death of some of America's cities ... we mustn't think that it can't happen here.

We need bold plans to grow regional economies to guarantee that our homes will continue to have value, that there will be jobs, and that we will have a future here for our children.

My dearest wish out of the uncertainty created by the federal election is that, here in Rockhampton, we will see all three levels of government sit down together and deliver on new policy settings that allows our region to regenerate and thrive.

We need policy settings that actively encourage business to choose a regional location over a southeast corner location. Without jobs our population will not grow.

We need to explore significantly reduced payroll tax in the regions, tax incentives to encourage our children to choose a life in the regions, and we need a certain quality of services guaranteed within regional areas.

There should be a minimum standard of health and education and access to government in the regional capital cities.

It doesn't have to be whole departments relocated, but we need to return the decision-makers and decision-making to the regions.

We must urge government to boost the importance and independence of regional government departments.

We have a proud history, but our history won't save us. We must secure the policy settings that will deliver a solid future. And we must do so with urgency.

The clock is ticking.

Be in the know!