Mayor's Desk: Strelow is fired up for our Rockynats

EXCITED: Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 2020 Rockynats festival which will run over three days next year. Maddelin McCosker

AN ENGINE roared with a deep throaty sound. The cloud that covered the burnout pit was pink. Just a billowing pink cloud. And every now and then we snatched a glimpse of a car.

To call the beasts that inhabit Red Centre NATS a "car” is probably an insult to the labour of love that the competitors and enthusiasts have created.

Over the course of two days we saw probably 600 or 700 cars. Each a testament to the passion of not just their owners but also family and friends who are acknowledged at every turn as contributors to the finished product.

Some of the cars are worth upwards of $200,000. Drag cars fitted with parachutes. Show cars undercover - perfectly restored vintage models. And of course the burnout cars that are designed to leave rubber and make a spectacular display.

If Rockynats next June is anywhere near the spectacle that Red Centre NATS has been for the past five years then we are in for a treat.

Now at this point I have to confess I'm not really a car buff. But I am very keen for major events in our community, and especially keen for the very big events that help to support a real growth in our accommodation stocks.

With Beef Australia only being once every three years it is hard to make a business case for extra rooms.

But even for someone who is not really a car buff I must say the street cruise where probably 600 cars completed a circuit into the heart of Alice Springs was an event to remember.

Residents of Alice Springs lined the road from the showgrounds along the 15-minute drive into the CBD and back.

They came with family and friends with gazebos, camping chairs and tables, with wine and nibbles.

Others perched on the tailgate of a four-wheel-drive or ute.

They set up early and stayed until the very end cheering on the drivers and their cars.

Residents from the nursing home along the route were seated in the shade, carefully tended by nursing staff.

Residents from the hospital that were able to be transported were there in chairs and beds, with drips and nurses in tow.

Unfortunately I didn't get to stay for the main competition day in Alice Springs - our purpose was to go early, understand the set-up, understand the scale of the event and then to review our planning for Rockynats.

Also attending at Alice Springs were representatives from the Rockhampton Police. They will no doubt have their own learnings about how they will prepare for the influx of cars and people.

My take away from Alice Springs was about the scale of the event.

We may need to use the showgrounds more than we had originally intended. Early nominations are indicating that our first event will surpass the numbers of cars and people at this year's Red Centre NATS.

I also am more comfortable about the locations that we've chosen for the key events. This will work.

I've been impressed by the organisation and structure of the Summernats team. They knew what they were doing, they knew when they needed to do it. There was no sense of rush or panic - even on the day before the big event. And it has vindicated to me our decision to engage the Summernats organisation to run Rockynats. My other big takeaway from Alice is that a Nats event does not have to be like the Summernats of old.

Summernats has been cleaning up its act in the past decade under its new management (and for those who don't know what an old Summernats was like, it's probably just as well and I won't enlighten you).

Red Centre NATS was family friendly and well-behaved. That is our goal when Rockynats hits the ground running on June 26 next year.