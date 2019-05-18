MAYOR'S DESK: The little things that count too

LONG LIVE SCHOTIA: Pam Grosskopf, Beth Dagan and Mary Edgar enjoying a morning at Schotia Place which is having structural rectification works to ensure its longevity.

LONG LIVE SCHOTIA: Pam Grosskopf, Beth Dagan and Mary Edgar enjoying a morning at Schotia Place which is having structural rectification works to ensure its longevity. Allan Reinikka ROK280319aschotia

WHEN it comes to making the place we live even better, we have completed and opened some wonderful big ticket projects like the Riverside Precinct, Kershaw Gardens, Mount Morgan Streetscape and the Mount Archer canopy boardwalk.

And we are about to embark on some more including the new Art Gallery and the Flood Levee.

While these major projects play their own role in shaping the future of our region, it's important to acknowledge the smaller, everyday projects that don't receive the same level of attention.

Below is a list of just some of the works that our council crews are currently working on.

It's important to recognise those that have received funding through programs like the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, the Natural Disaster Resilience Program, and one of our favourite - the Works for Queensland Program.

This grant money has allowed us to repair or bring forward projects that we otherwise wouldn't of been able to deliver right now.

This week, we received notification of a further $8.79 million from the State Government's Works For Queensland Program for 2019-2021. Only a few of the projects have been announced so far, so watch this space.

For now, here's just a few projects that are already underway, with some commencing next week:

CIVIL OPERATIONS

. Mt Morgan CBD Footpath Upgrade

. Gracemere CBD Footpath Upgrade

. Quay St Footpath Restoration - William St to Derby St

. Bennett St Reconstruction

. Alexandra St reconstruction - Richardson Rd to Sheehy Ave

. Webber Park Flood mitigation stage 1A

. Replacement of old timber Bridge on Calmorin Rd, Ridgelands

. Replacement of Hansons Bridge with double lane concrete structure

FACILITIES

. Schotia Place structural rectification works

. Rockhampton Showgrounds Stud Cattle Pavilion replacement

. Showgrounds replacement of 3 large portable grandstands

PARKS

Playground renewal program:

. Ken Baker Park, Koongal

. Conaghan Park, Gracemere

Footpaths Renewal Program:

. Yeppen Lagoon, The Range

. North Rocky Boat Ramp to Pump Station, The Common

. Apex Park, Frenchville

Tree planting/beautification projects:

. Kerr Park

. Gavial-Gracemere Road

. Somerset Road, Gracemere

. Col Austin Park

. Frenchville Rd

BBQ renewal program:

. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (The Range) x 4

Springers Lagoon

. Fishing/Viewing Platform

. Interpretive signage

FRW

. Construction of Railway Parade Sewerage Pump Station, Mount Morgan

. Construction of new water mains, Southern Gracemere

. Renewal of sewerage pumps in the Jardine Park Sewerage Pump Station

. Renewal and upgrading of two pumps in the Low Lift Water Pump Station at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant.

- Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Mayor