Mayor’s Desk: Tickets sell fast and furiously

Who would of thought that our city streets which once echoed with the clip clop of horse drawn carriages would one day host the State’s biggest horsepower party!

This week, tickets went on sale for Rockynats 2020. There are few events which fit Rockhampton as well as this.

Rockynats launched onto the scene in April this year and within the first five days we had over 440,000 views of the promotional video clip and 32,500 likes and comments on social media.

As of midday yesterday, 1230 early bird tickets had sold, making it one of the fastest selling events in our Region to date. The three day tickets have been the best seller.

The enthusiasm for Rockynats is palpable. (But that was to be expected - we are partnering with Australia’s biggest car festival, Summernats, after all!)

Summernats CEO Noel Landry, Project Manager Ben Schubert and Director Andy Lopez are very experienced in automotive events. They have worked on major events like the Melbourne Grand Prix. We are delighted to be working closely with them as they bring a version of Summernats into Queensland for the very first time. And it won’t be the last! We have secured Rockynats for the next five years!

We’re seeing online conversations of people talking about interstate convoys coming to help us enjoy our very first Rockynats. We expect big crowds of spectators!

Separately, of more than 500 registered participating vehicles so far, 80% are coming from out of the region and as far as Western Australia. We expect that number of registered participants to double in the lead up to the event which means that our locals don’t need to travel to experience one of the greatest national car festivals. This is also a major win for our tourism industry. Phones have been running hot to book beds from the day we made the announcement! Every registered participant car brings a team.

It may be hard to picture just what our CBD will look like over the course of these three days, because few places in Australia have ever experienced anything like this before.

Imagine a family fun event that meets Fast and Furious.

It all starts at the new northside boat ramp, AKA the ‘Burnout Precinct’, with burnout Championships and round one of the Masters on Friday night, June 26. (You will need to purchase a three day pass to get to see this spectacular night time event - although other burnouts will take place during daylight hours on Saturday and Sunday.)

Then, on Saturday the Festival takes over the CBD with the shiniest and most impressive hotted-up cars and immaculate restorations on display for the ‘Show and Shine’ on Quay Street. There will also be Street Drags between William Street and South Street, and Drift World will be held on the lower riverside car park off Victoria Parade.

Burnout Championships and round two of the Masters continues on the Saturday.

It all roars up again on Sunday with a Street Parade in East Street and the Rockynats Awards Party. The burnout Championships and Masters Finals will close the event on Sunday afternoon until it returns again in 2021.

This is the most affordable major car festival in Australia . The early bird 3 day adult pass is $45, pensioners and concessions $25 and kids under 12 with a paying adult are free! There are also one and two day passes available, but if you want to get in on the action from the start and have access to the Friday night burnouts, you will need a 3 day pass. These early bird tickets will sell out, so the sooner you jump online and book the better!

Rockhampton has long been known as the Beef Capital of Australia, we have forged a name for ourselves for our great Barramundi fishing, and now Australia will recognise us as the centre of a roaring car culture!

Rockynats will be held on 26 – 28 June 2020 and tickets can be purchased online at www.rockynats.com.au