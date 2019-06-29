MAYOR'S DESK: We are going okay, we just need a Fair Go

BACKING PUSH: Plenty turn out in support of Rockhampton's 'Day of Action' in support of the resource industry.

From the Mayor's Desk, Margaret Strelow.

A BRISBANE taxi driver asked me how things were going in Rocky (he'd asked where I came from) and before I could answer he cut in to say that he'd had a run of Rocky people in his cab recently. "Rocky must be going okay”, he said. "Everybody is saying it's going well”.

And so it is.

The Bowen Basin is roaring back to life and the Galilee Basin will bring new opportunity for us. Our rental market has tightened and we have a host of big infrastructure jobs coming our way.

Projects like Riverside, Kershaw Gardens, Cedric Archer Park, and the new Art Gallery are giving us new places to go. And events such as the River Festival, Rockynats (less than a year away!) and Capricon are adding to the richness and variety of life in our great region.

(I know that many have taken big hits during the last few years and that the improvement is patchy, but things are on the up in many areas and we should be able to celebrate that.)

But there is an elephant in the room that we need to talk about.

Over the past five years, the broader region of Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton and surrounding Shires has lost 3% of our populations to Brisbane. (Construction Skills Queensland)

If we define Regional Queensland to be anything that is more than one and a half hours from Brisbane CBD, then 70% of Queenslanders live in the South East and only 30% live in Regional Queensland.

In the next five years, Federal Government stats show that just 13% of all new jobs in Queensland will be created outside this perimeter. So that is 87% of new jobs that will go to the 70% who live in the South East.

That leaves a meagre 13% of new jobs for the rest of us who make up 30% of the current population, and the projections are that a half of that 13% will be split between Townsville and Cairns!

By 2041, the State Government's data shows SEQ's population will jump from 70% to 75% of our state's total.

So if you have felt that gravitational pull to the South East you are not alone.

That's why Rockhampton Regional Council created the Fair Go for All Queenslanders campaign. It's goal is to put these issues front and centre to both State and Federal Governments. We need real change and long term policy to secure self-sustaining jobs and higher population growth.

The response so far has been encouraging. The recent State Payroll Tax changes (regional business will pay a lower rate) have been well received.

But we need a more comprehensive set of initiatives.

A group of local business and community leaders have been meeting with us to formulate suggestions and to help navigate a path forward.

The Fair Go campaign was never primarily about Local Governments although they are key players.

I led a rally in Brisbane a few weeks ago. The rally had the Chief Executive Officers or Chairs of many of the State's major organisations including the Queensland Resources Council, National Farmers Federation, Chamber of Commerce, and Agforce. It was supported by the physical presence of businesses from across multiple regions.

The rally was addressed by Senator Matt Canavan and Milton Dick from the Federal sphere and Deb Frecklington and Minister Anthony Lynham at the State level.

I also had the opportunity to discuss some of our points with the Premier when she was in Rockhampton last week.

But Local Government has a role to play. The Fair Go campaign has support from the Local Government Association of Queensland with the President of the LGAQ speaking at the rally in Brisbane.

At a more local level, the Fair Go Campaign has support from the major cities up the Coast. We are aiming for a summit of Mayors in Mackay next month to agree on wording for a communique.

(This is separate to the new Alliance of Councils that we are currently forming. The Alliance will be a permanent advocacy group for Central Queensland issues.)

The issues that we are raising in our Fair Go campaign have not been created in the last six months, nor do we expect results immediately.

The payroll tax concession was a great beginning but there are a number of opportunities for both state and federal government to help fortify and grow our regions.

And we need to be working closely with them more than ever.