Mayor's Desk: Word of Rocky's SmartHub spreads

SMARTHUB: The RRC initiative has gone from strength to strength over the past three years. Leighton Smith

THE great John F Kennedy commented 'Change is the law of life. And that those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future'.

We live in an ever-changing economy and spread of new ideas. What worked for businesses yesterday simply won't work tomorrow. We only have to look at empty retail spaces and empty offices right around regional Queensland to see much has changed.

Council's decision to establish the SmartHub in 2016 has been part of our response to the opportunities and challenges of the new economy.

We identified the need for affordable office space with the basics - desks, fast internet and printing. But we wanted to create something more. A collaborative and innovative ecosystem with education programs, mentoring and coaching to encourage local start-ups and entrepreneurs to develop their ideas, create jobs and to scale up their business from Rockhampton. Within days of announcing the Hub, we had a list of local start-ups ready to take up the offer and soon after we had a waiting list.

Fast forward three years, and we now have a SmartHub bursting at the seams on the ground floor of Customs House. We have 74 SmartHub members (17 permanent residents and 57 month by month) providing income for the founder of each company and an additional 26 employees. That is 90 jobs being supported by the SmartHub.

The SmartHub is respected as one of most successful regional incubators in Queensland. Its reputation commands the attention of leaders within the innovation industry, like Leanne Kemp, Queensland's chief entrepreneur. Leanne was in Rocky this week to provide entrepreneurs with valuable feedback and advice on how they can overcome issues in their business, and to help them change their business model, scale and sell to international markets.

In March I mentioned we were successful in receiving a $500,000 Federal Government grant to run a new program called Turbo Traction Lab - an 80-day program in which participants receive hands-on support from 10 exceptional national and international business experts.

Our aim is to cement Rockhampton's reputation as a place that fosters innovation and start-ups. We may never be Silicon Valley, but it is important we not only help and keep our own start-ups, but are recognised as a place of excellence in fostering and nurturing start-ups and innovation.

The first round of Turbo Traction Lab recently finished with exciting results. Due to the success of this model, we decided to reach out nationally to seek participants for the second round, which starts on Monday and finishes in December. The response from interstate was overwhelming.

We received 77 inquiries from across Australia and chose 30 entrepreneurs. Half will be from Rockhampton Region and the remainder will travel here from as far as New South Wales and Victoria. The third round will commence in February 2020.

The expert mentors coming here to deliver this program sit with the entrepreneurs and work with them to scale up and go global. It is our hope that the out of town entrepreneurs see the region's opportunities outside of the SmartHub and consider Rockhampton as a place to live and grow their business - at least go back home to spread the word of our SmartHub.

The SmartHub is a place of opportunity, and we want the younger generations to know that. This week we brought out the 'inner entrepreneur' in year 11 textile students as they pitched their ideas to our resident entrepreneurs who then gave feedback. We want to provide an atmosphere for young people to know that they can start a new idea and a viable career in their home town.

The SmartHub story is one we are extremely proud of. It's a story of Rockhampton's enormous opportunity and capacity for change.