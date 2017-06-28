Mayor's FIFO focus at big Rocky business meeting

ROCKHAMPTON mayor Margaret Strelow is set to speak about a "FIFO announcement” at a business meeting next week.

However, don't get too excited that she's going to make any bombshell announcements about Adani.

Yesterday she said the focus of her presentation at the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce was to talk generally, and provide an update on council's bid.

The Morning Bulletin has previously reported a decision was expected by the end of July.

Rockhampton and Townsville have both been shortlisted as potential FIFO hubs.

Cr Strelow said both cities were still in conversations with Adani.

"And we continue to assist Adani with any further enquiries they have,” Cr Strelow said.

"Looking forward to the day we all have an answer, hopefully the right one, and that lets us then reset some key elements of our business planning going forward to accommodate what we hope will be a very robust resources sector rejuvenation in our community.”