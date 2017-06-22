Mayor's impassioned plea to rally Rocky behind crucial $60m project

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has penned the following letter to the editor, surrounding allegations of a conflict of interest she has regarding the South Rockhampton Flood Levee project.

The allegation of a 'conflict of interest' in relation to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee has been raised once again.

I don't defend myself often but this project is just so important to our future that I feel must speak out.

My husband and I own a house in Derby St (the driveway had water part way up it in the recent flood).

But the main focus of the negative attention is a cafe and residential property beside it in Bolsover St. (These properties didn't get wet in the last flood but would in a bigger flood.)

The cafe was purchased with the express purpose of providing meals for people in need. The proposal became quite controversial, prompting prolonged and expensive legal challenges.

I had returned to office as your Mayor before the cafe even opened so it had to run entirely on paid staff.

To cut a long story short, even though we struggled for 18 months to make a go of it, the cafe was losing more than I earned as Mayor, and we had drained our equity and our bank account.

The building is still owned by us but it is leased out.

For context there are more than 1500 properties that will be protected in a 100-year flood by the South Rockhampton Levee.

13% of our city area floods, and this levee will protect more than 40% of that.

There is a long history of research about possible levees in Rockhampton.

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

The more recent focus on the South Rockhampton Flood Levee was set in motion towards the end of Jim Webber's term as Mayor.

The levee was opposed by Lea Taylor when he was elected so it went no further.

That study had recommended that Yeppen be addressed first (hence the overpass), followed by the South Rockhampton Flood Levee followed by an airport levee.

We have added in the North Rockhampton Scheme.

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee will keep Gladstone Rd and its businesses dry and avoid the problems we had in Upper Dawson Rd because of the 'highway diversion'.

It will mean that two state schools (Depot Hill and Port Curtis Road schools) don't have to close down every time we have a flood .

We have had four floods in 10 years now.

Council's $10 million contribution is affordable. Our capital works budget is $100 million a year and we have funded our levee contributions in small stages over four years in forward budgets.

This is our "once in a generation” opportunity.

The proposed $25 million from the Federal Government is roughly equal to what they normally budget nationwide for flood mitigation.

The levee studies have been detailed and thorough.

It's an ambitious project but oddly it is a very logical levee to build.

It is able to accommodate a detention basin and three separate pump stations - a luxury that many levees don't have ... we have the room to do it very well.

This levee is a landmark proposal which will change the future of our city if we have the courage to grab hold of it.

Margaret Strelow,

Mayor of Rockhampton