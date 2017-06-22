25°
News

Mayor's impassioned plea to rally Rocky behind crucial $60m project

15th Jun 2017 11:49 AM
Rockhampton Councillor Tony Williams, State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow during Rockhampton's recent flood.
Rockhampton Councillor Tony Williams, State Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow during Rockhampton's recent flood. Amber Hooker

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Mayor Margaret Strelow has penned the following letter to the editor, surrounding allegations of a conflict of interest she has regarding the South Rockhampton Flood Levee project.

The allegation of a 'conflict of interest' in relation to the South Rockhampton Flood Levee has been raised once again.

I don't defend myself often but this project is just so important to our future that I feel must speak out.

READ: Over 1200 calls made in Landry's levee survey.

My husband and I own a house in Derby St (the driveway had water part way up it in the recent flood).

But the main focus of the negative attention is a cafe and residential property beside it in Bolsover St. (These properties didn't get wet in the last flood but would in a bigger flood.)

The cafe was purchased with the express purpose of providing meals for people in need. The proposal became quite controversial, prompting prolonged and expensive legal challenges.

I had returned to office as your Mayor before the cafe even opened so it had to run entirely on paid staff.

To cut a long story short, even though we struggled for 18 months to make a go of it, the cafe was losing more than I earned as Mayor, and we had drained our equity and our bank account.

The building is still owned by us but it is leased out.

For context there are more than 1500 properties that will be protected in a 100-year flood by the South Rockhampton Levee.

13% of our city area floods, and this levee will protect more than 40% of that.

There is a long history of research about possible levees in Rockhampton.

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee.
Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee reveals exactly where will stay dry, and where potential water will be because of the levee. Rockhampton Regional Council

The more recent focus on the South Rockhampton Flood Levee was set in motion towards the end of Jim Webber's term as Mayor.

The levee was opposed by Lea Taylor when he was elected so it went no further.

That study had recommended that Yeppen be addressed first (hence the overpass), followed by the South Rockhampton Flood Levee followed by an airport levee.

We have added in the North Rockhampton Scheme.

The South Rockhampton Flood Levee will keep Gladstone Rd and its businesses dry and avoid the problems we had in Upper Dawson Rd because of the 'highway diversion'.

It will mean that two state schools (Depot Hill and Port Curtis Road schools) don't have to close down every time we have a flood .

We have had four floods in 10 years now.

Council's $10 million contribution is affordable. Our capital works budget is $100 million a year and we have funded our levee contributions in small stages over four years in forward budgets.

This is our "once in a generation” opportunity.

The proposed $25 million from the Federal Government is roughly equal to what they normally budget nationwide for flood mitigation.

The levee studies have been detailed and thorough.

It's an ambitious project but oddly it is a very logical levee to build.

It is able to accommodate a detention basin and three separate pump stations - a luxury that many levees don't have ... we have the room to do it very well.

This levee is a landmark proposal which will change the future of our city if we have the courage to grab hold of it.

Margaret Strelow,

Mayor of Rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  margaret strelow mayor's cafe rockhampton mayor south rockhampton flood levee

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

VIDEO: Footage shows gun-wielding man's Rocky Origin hold-up

VIDEO: Footage shows gun-wielding man's Rocky Origin hold-up

Detectives release CCTV footage of frightening armed robbery

One of Rocky's top fast-food sites for sale

One of Rockhampton's most recognisable buildings is up for grabs.

Get a slice of the real estate pie at site of this fast-food icon.

TELSTRA DOWN? Why mobile, internet, Foxtel may be out

TELSTRA customers were forced to face a mass outage today

Wimbledon awaits: Rocky girl on cusp of stardom

Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders of Australia jump for joy after their doubles final win in Nottingham.

Breakthrough win puts former CQ girl on centre stage

Local Partners

International tourists flock to CQ and spend big

The top 5 international source markets for this region are UK, Germany, NZ, USA and France.

REVEALED: Mega water park set to transform Rocky suburb

Gracemere water park works kicked off by politicians

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Prince Harry admits no one in the royal family particularly wants to be king or queen

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Stars on way as Rocky's $4M entertainment centre opens in months

L-R Builder Brad Ganter of Mikasa Developments and Brad Korte at Korte's Resort in Parkhurst where they are exapanding the site to include a 500-seat function venue.

SECRET'S OUT: New venue will hold 500 people, and generate many jobs

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

89 Edington Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Reap the rewards of the current owner's hard work and sit back, relax and just enjoy what is on offer. From the moment you lay eyes on this home you will...

Amazing Renovated Family Home With Rumpus - Only $289,000!

381 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Wow what an amazing Renovation! You simply must inspect this brilliant highset family home offering a perfect elevated location with views of the mountains from...

3 Bedroom Brick Base

453 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $275,000

This 3 bedroom high-set home in popular Norman Gardens has been placed on the market to sell so inspections are a must for this great home. Features include, fully...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

Low Maintenance Living in Central location!

2/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

If you are buying your first home, or downsizing or investing this property is a great buy. • LOW MAINTENANCE BUILDING AND YARD. • 4 GOOD SIZE UNITS. MAIN BEDROOM...

Spacious Duplex in Great Location!

1/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 3 2 2 $320,000

Enjoy your down time, inspect this spacious duplex and the benefits of living in a low maintenance property. • 3 Spacious Bedrooms. Main has ensuite and walkin...

17 Prime Acres in Farnborough $449,000

739 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 5 $449,000

This great property is situated just past the Farnborough Primary School and General Store. It has been developed as an Organic hobby farm over the years to grow...

Escape to the Rainforest!

122 Arnolds Road, Byfield 4703

2 1 4 $289,000

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage, tropical fruit trees and a beautiful creek make this 2.5 acre parcel a magical place to call home! • Variety of tropical fruit and...

Lot 21 Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens

8 (Lot 21) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $167,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 21, a well-proportioned 701m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Renovated Cottage on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $369,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom cottage has an exquisite position on The Range. Renovated throughout to make this the perfect home for you to move straight in or rent...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!