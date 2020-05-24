Mayor’s lockdown warning amid COVID-19 innovation revelation

From the Mayor’s Desk, with Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow

We’ve heard a lot about pivoting over the last few months.

The idea is to be nimble on your feet and adapt quickly to changes, and set new directions.

I commend the business owners in our regional community who have quickly adapted to keep their businesses alive and jobs for their employees.

It hasn’t been easy and I have been amazed at the speed at which changes were implemented.

Within Council the quality of our communications infrastructure has increased exponentially.

Kudos to the CEO and the IT team who in very early stages of this pandemic recognised that we would need to increase the bandwidth available to City Hall!

We now videoconference and live stream like we’ve done it all our lives.

Council has innovated in many other ways that may have not been as obvious to the broader community.

The Smart Hub has become a critical source of support and information for an ever expanding cohort of small businesses.

The My Rockhampton Facebook page has become a constantly updated source of information about the offerings of local businesses. A COVID-19 landing page on our website has current information from all levels of government.

And the Library team have been standout performers. I love the innovation of a ‘takeaway’ library bag.

(Go online or phone and they will make a click and collect goodie bag of books from your preferred literary genre.)

We’ve seen businesses right around the community who have adapted to allow work from home for office staff. And while some restaurants closed their doors others decided to soldier on and pivot to take away.

Our challenge as a community right across the board is for us to keep the lessons we have learnt and keep the skills we have learnt.

While we have been in lockdown many people have become used to online shopping and home delivery of food for instance.

You may have noticed a Mayoral Minute from last council meeting (let’s be honest, most probably you didn’t!) in which Council agreed to put forward an amount of money to focus on helping our retail businesses to respond to the increased ‘online’ competition.

That’s not going to go away.

I’m also interested to find a way to support those restaurants who choose to continue home delivered food. Uber eats doesn’t have a big footprint in the Rockhampton Region at the moment – and as much as we love the convenience – it would be far better if there was some kind of local co-op, perhaps working in collaboration with local taxis?

As I see it, we need to retain the ability to change quickly again. We should prepare on the assumption that we will go into lockdown again once or twice in the next 12 months.

And hope it never happens.