34°
News

Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

Trinette Stevens
| 10th Mar 2017 7:30 AM
Rate rises on the way?
Rate rises on the way? Tom Huntley GLA300413HOUS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ROCKHAMPTON Regional mayor Margaret Strelow has addressed the potential for a rate rise this year, following the release of the annual land valuations for Rockhampton Regional Council.

The mayor said there has been some "dramatic changes”, particularly in Gracemere.

"Recent revaluations by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines have seen some dramatic changes with a general downward trend but with a greater downturn for Gracemere residential land,” she said,

"This is could be seen as a correction after a fairly dramatic increase in Gracemere in 2013. Valuations are used to calculate what share each property contributes towards the Council's total budget.

"Valuations don't have any relationship to the total dollars that Council needs to do its work overall. Unfortunately the price of repairing a road or collecting rubbish doesn't go down if the property values have gone down.

"While Council over all will only receive the same amount in total Rates, some people will feel the impact of the revaluation as Rates are collected as ' so many cents in the dollar' per dollar of valuation.

"If everybody's valuation had gone down by exactly the same amount it would have less impact.

"As it is, some people may even get a reduction in their Rates this year but it will be because their property values decreased by more than the average decrease across the region.”

Meanwhile, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said areas reporting a great decrease in land valuation might either be on the receiving end of a smaller rate rise, or maybe even a rate decrease.

The council's land values had decreased by 7.5% overall since the last valuation issued in 2015.

Cr Ludwig said it wasn't unexpected, but it would mean a change for some rate payers.

Areas reporting the greatest decrease in value were Keppel Sands, Zilzie, Stockyard, Bangalee and Cooee Bay.

"It would be very simple for every council if the rise or fall of valuations across an areas were absolutely consistent but unfortunately they haven't been,” he said.

"Without looking to do a calculation, places that have gone down by more than 12% are likely to either have a smaller rate rise, or maybe a decrease in rates. That has been no different from any other time.

"Council always sets a revenue target. What we need to do our works and capital programs determines what increase we need.

"Unfortunately valuation based rating, which is required nationally, does create anomalies where valuations fluctuate either up or down. It is something council has no control over. We, as council, don't have any option but to follow.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  land valuation livingstone shire council rates rise rockhampton regional council

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Baby boy in Child Safety "backlog" before death

Baby boy in Child Safety "backlog" before death

The Child Safety department was warned he was living in a potentially dangerous household three months prior

Keno $1 million winners in jail for drug trafficking

WINNERS: Rockhampton's Aaron and Lola check their winning Keno ticket at Raffles Hotel in Berserker.

Couple turn to dealing drugs after death of family member

He's trying to save thousands of lives across the globe

Rockhampton born Peter Myler, Professor and Director of Core Servicesat the US Center for Infectious Disease Research , has won the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award.

CQ born and raised professor wins major international award

Pauline Hanson and Steve Dickson at odds over GST deal

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson with Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson, Steve Dickson at odds on GST dealings

Local Partners

Countdown to My First Year

YOU have less than two weeks to go until The Morning Bulletin's special publication: My First Year.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

GIG GUIDE: Find out what's on in Rockhampton this week

WARRIOR: Local singer Sophie Rose will play at the Young Australian Hotel on Friday night.

There's plenty of live and local music to keep you entertained

ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Rail Museum is open for fun this Sunday

What to do around CQ this weekend

Great Western Hotel reveals ice skating plans

Sam Chandler did not let a little fall stop his fun while ice skating. Ice skating will ramp up at the Great Western Hotel in April.

GWH owners says skating rink plans are no joke.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

MARRIED At First Sight’s newest villain Andrew Jones may be feeling the fan backlash following a “disgusting” rant aimed at Cheryl Maitland.

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

Ian Thorpe confronts bullying in new doco

Ian Thorpe hosts the documentary TV series Bullied.

Swimming great hosts program that hopes to be catalyst for change.

Lot 41 Foxglove Avenue, Forest Park

19 (Lot 41) Foxglove Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens ... $176,900

Located in the well maintained Estate of Forest Park in Norman Gardens is Lot 41, a well-proportioned 805m2 home site ready for you to build your dream home on...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

Supreme Luxury Living, at its Very Finest, in The Sanctuary Estate, Norman Gardens

5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 3 $723,000

Welcome to 5 Retreat Avenue, Norman Gardens - The Ultimate in Luxury Living - showcasing a Sensational Ultra-Modern, Architecturally Designed, and Executive Home...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

Fresh Paint and New flooring only $229,000

372 Berserker Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This solid block home has just received a fresh coat of paint to the interior as well as new floor coverings making it fresh and ready for you to move straight in.

$369,000. ITS GOT THE LOT!!! POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $349,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

UNDER REPLACEMENT VALUE. $309,000 Neg.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like entertaining this home has an extra-large covered entertainment area.

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

Sneak peek inside one of CQ's most luxurios homes

Never feel left out of the party with this open-plan kitchen and dining space with a waterfall benchtop breakfast bar and room for more at the dining table.

Coastal property hits the market for offers over $699K

Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

Rate rises on the way?

There has been some 'dramatic changes'

Land value decreases after 'mining downturn'

Historian Don Watson outside Goldston House in Rockhampton. Mayor Strelow's house is located in Rockhampton City, which has reported no change in median value.

Responsibility was also placed on fly-in fly-out workers

Land valuations: Depot Hill man says any rate rise would "suck”

Mortgage calculator. House, noney and document.

'The house four houses down pays $300 less than I do'

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!