Mayors on land valuations: Some will feel the rates impact

ROCKHAMPTON Regional mayor Margaret Strelow has addressed the potential for a rate rise this year, following the release of the annual land valuations for Rockhampton Regional Council.

The mayor said there has been some "dramatic changes”, particularly in Gracemere.

"Recent revaluations by the Department of Natural Resources and Mines have seen some dramatic changes with a general downward trend but with a greater downturn for Gracemere residential land,” she said,

"This is could be seen as a correction after a fairly dramatic increase in Gracemere in 2013. Valuations are used to calculate what share each property contributes towards the Council's total budget.

"Valuations don't have any relationship to the total dollars that Council needs to do its work overall. Unfortunately the price of repairing a road or collecting rubbish doesn't go down if the property values have gone down.

"While Council over all will only receive the same amount in total Rates, some people will feel the impact of the revaluation as Rates are collected as ' so many cents in the dollar' per dollar of valuation.

"If everybody's valuation had gone down by exactly the same amount it would have less impact.

"As it is, some people may even get a reduction in their Rates this year but it will be because their property values decreased by more than the average decrease across the region.”

Meanwhile, Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig said areas reporting a great decrease in land valuation might either be on the receiving end of a smaller rate rise, or maybe even a rate decrease.

The council's land values had decreased by 7.5% overall since the last valuation issued in 2015.

Cr Ludwig said it wasn't unexpected, but it would mean a change for some rate payers.

Areas reporting the greatest decrease in value were Keppel Sands, Zilzie, Stockyard, Bangalee and Cooee Bay.

"It would be very simple for every council if the rise or fall of valuations across an areas were absolutely consistent but unfortunately they haven't been,” he said.

"Without looking to do a calculation, places that have gone down by more than 12% are likely to either have a smaller rate rise, or maybe a decrease in rates. That has been no different from any other time.

"Council always sets a revenue target. What we need to do our works and capital programs determines what increase we need.

"Unfortunately valuation based rating, which is required nationally, does create anomalies where valuations fluctuate either up or down. It is something council has no control over. We, as council, don't have any option but to follow.”