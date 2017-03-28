29°
Warning as dangerous Cyclone Debbie approaches CQ

Amber Hooker
| 28th Mar 2017 10:54 AM Updated: 11:10 AM
Cyclone Debbie has started to affect the Whitsundays and Moranbah.
Cyclone Debbie has started to affect the Whitsundays and Moranbah. Bureau of Meteorology

WHAT WE KNOW

 

  • Cyclone Debbie (Category 4) is due to strike land about 1pm
  • A 'Warning Zone' is in place for Lucinda to St Lawrence, including the Mackay and Whitsunday regions
  • Up to 25,000 Mackay residents encouraged to evacuate
  • Thousands have been evacuated from Whitsundays
  • The Bureau has labelled Debbie the most significant cyclone to hit Queensland since Category 5 Cyclone Yasi in 2011
  • More than 20,000 without power through Mackay, Whitsundays.

UPDATE 11AM: "STAY calm" are the words of advice from Isaac Region mayor Anne Baker for those in Cyclone Debbie's warning zone.

The Local Disaster Management Group chairwoman urges residents to complete their preparation as the dangerous system's wall batters the Isaac Coast and Moranbah.

The system is forecast to bear potential gusts of 260kmh when Debbie is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 cyclone about 1pm between Bowen and Prosepine.

"Be sure to shelter in a safe place, please make sure your prop is secured and your emergency kits are ready," she said.

"People in the path of this very dangerous cyclone should stay calm and remain in secure shelter above the expected storm surge.

"Do not venture outside if you find yourself in the eye of the cyclone, very destructive winds from a different direction may resume at any time."

Cr Baker advised everyone follow the advice and warnings of police, emergency services personnel and local authorities.

"For life-threatening emergencies call Triple 0," she said.

"For emergency assistance with storm damage, rising flood water, fallen trees on buildings or roofs, please call the SES on 132 500.

"For more information call our local Disaster Coordination Centre on 1300 133 773.

"Please stay informed with what's happening with Cyclone Debbie.

"Keep family and friends who may not be aware of what's happening connected, as always follow the official warnings of the Bureau of Meteorology, and please stay safe."

INITIAL STORY: ALL flights in and out of Moranbah today are grounded as the mining town remains in Cyclone Debbie's "warning zone".

The Isaac Regional Council this morning advised the eye wall of the severe tropical cyclone was now beginning to impact parts of the Whitsunday Islands.

Isaac's coastline to St Lawrence and Moranbah remain in the warning zone as of 9am, with potential gusts of 260kmh when Debbie is expected to make landfall about midday between Ayr and Midge Point.

Flightstats.com currently eight flights are cancelled tomorrow, but the majority are still listed as "scheduled".

When a super cell hit Moranbah in December, 2015 gusts of up to156kph overturned light planes at the airport.

 

Light planes have been overturned during the Supercell which smashed into Moranbah in December, 2015. Wind gusts of 156kph were recorded at the airport. Photo Contributed
Light planes have been overturned during the Supercell which smashed into Moranbah in December, 2015. Wind gusts of 156kph were recorded at the airport. Photo Contributed Contributed: Maree Kirkwood

Travellers are also advised there will be no buses taking public passengers to Emerald Airport.

All flights into the Emerald Airport and Rockhampton Airport are still scheduled as of 9.04am.

Customers are advised to contact their flight provider with enquiries.

Greyhound Services have also advised all services today will not be operating between Rockhampton to Townsville, and refer enquiries to their Call Centre.

A number of businesses in Moranbah have also taken to the Moranbah Community Notice Board Facebook page to advise they are closed for business today.

The Post Office have advised they are open for business until 12pm, though no mail will be received today.

The Isaac Council warn the very destructive core of Tropical Cyclone Debbie is now starting to impact the Whitsunday Islands, with gusts over 125kmh are occurring on the coast.

These will extend further to the coast islands between Ayr and Sarina during this morning or afternoon.

The destructive winds may extend further south along the coast to St Lawrence today.

"Gales are now occurring between about Cape Bowling Green and south to Sarina. These gales are expected to extend to the remaining coastal and island areas between Townsville and St Lawrence later today," the Isaac Council statement said.

"Gales could potentially extend north to Lucinda and further inland to locations such as Charters Towers, Pentland, Mount Coolon, and Moranbah this afternoon and tonight.

"Residents between Ayr and St Lawrence are specifically warned of the dangerous storm tide as the cyclone crosses the coast.

"The sea is likely to rise steadily up to a level well above the normal tide, with damaging waves and flooding of some low-lying areas close to the shoreline as the cyclone approaches the coast. Large waves may also develop along the beachfront.

"Heavy rain with potential for severe flash flooding have developed around the central coast and Whitsundays and are expected to spread to parts of the northern and central Queensland coast and adjacent inland areas today. Widespread daily rainfall totals of 150 to 250 mm, with isolated event totals of 500 mm, is likely to lead to major river flooding next week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Rollingstone and Gladstone."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  airport cyclone flights isaac council moranbah tc debbie wildweather

