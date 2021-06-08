Mayweather-Paul already a complete farce

A storm has caused chaos on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul showdown with a fight forced to stop in the middle of the contest.

A heavy shower resulted in water covering the ring, making it unsafe for the thrilling rollercoaster between Jarrett Hurd and Luis Arias to continue.

The event is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, an open-air stadium used by NFL team the Miami Dolphins.

The referee called a stop and demanded officials use towels to dry the ring, particularly a slippery piece of advertising in the middle of the ring.

After a delay of several minutes, the fight was able to continue - only for it to be stopped two more times.

Veteran boxing guru Dan Rafael called the scenes a "mess".

"It's raining at the fight and the there is a timeout to mop up the ring. What a mess," he posted on Twitter.

"This is surreal to watch. Raining like crazy. Stadium empty. But they're putting on a show."

The weather forecast and scenes of fighters repeatedly slipping over has cast a shadow over the event just minutes away from Mayweather and Paul walking out to the ring.

Under the rules of the exhibition fight, only a knockout or TKO will result in a victory for the undefeated boxer of YouTube star.

No official winner will be recorded and no judges will score the contest as part of the absurd rules for the blockbuster fight.

The two fighters are scheduled to fight around 12pm (AEST) with the main event broadcast beginning from 10am (AEST).

World champion's absurd bet on Logan Paul

Former world champion Regis Prograis has put down $50,000 on Logan Paul to stun the world and knock out Floyd Mayweather today.

The YouTube star will walk into the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the monster underdog - but Prograis has spotted the biggest reason the undefeated boxing legend may meet his demise.

The former super-lightweight world champion says Paul's weight advantage of more than 15kg means he has an overwhelming advantage - and more power to put Mayweather to the floor.

After watching the weigh-ins this weekend, Prograis is convinced Paul can end Mayweather's 50-0 record - even though the exhibition fight does not count towards Mayweather's official record.

"Tonight is the night, Mayweather is going to lose," he wrote on social media.

"Logan Paul is over 30lbs bigger. They make weight classes in boxing for a reason. I'm putting up 50K that Logan will get the KO. You heard it here first."

His bet could see a return of up to $300,000 with Paul's odds being crunched in from as long as $6 with some bookmakers. With most of the money coming in for Paul, he is expected to start the fight as a $4 outsider.

Mayweather has consistently shrugged off questions about giving away such a dramatic weight advantage to an opponent.

A seriously ripped Paul tipped the scales at 85kg while Mayweather registered 70kg.

Mike Tyson said this weekend Mayweather will "kill" Paul ahead of their exhibition boxing match today.

Arias wins firefight over Hurd

Luis Arias has emerged with a controversial split decision victory over Jarrett Hurd.

The first professional fight on the card delivered dramatic action with both fighters knocked down and both fighters opened up with bloody cuts.

Arias dominated the later rounds, despite a nasty cut opening above his nose in the middle of his forehead.

Arias was handed the fight via a split decision (95-94, 97-93, 96-93).

Hurd said after the fight he believed he did enough to deserve the victory.

Chad Johnson dropped on Mayweather undercard

Former NFL star Chad Johnson has been dropped in his exhibition fight against former bare-knuckle fighter Brian Maxwell.

The first fight on the Mayweather-Paul undercard didn't disappoint with Johnson landing some good shots in the early rounds before eating a heavy right overhand that left him crashing to the floor.

Maxwell's right handed landed flush on Johnson's left cheek when the NFL star was exposed by poor footwork and an unbalanced stance.

Johnson was given a standing 10-count but was able to finish the fourth round, ensuring no official winner will be declared.

Chad Johnson fought well, but wow! @OfficialCrowder is definitely going to mention this on the next podcast. #BraggingRightspic.twitter.com/rMJJbpliqR — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) June 7, 2021

Despite being badly exposed in the fourth round Johnson called out UFC star Conor McGregor for his next fight. Seriously.

Johnson is an increasingly popular figure with fans as a result of several stories of him leaving obscenely wealthy tips for restaurant workers in recent years.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

While boxing purists might be squirming at the thought of the fight, plenty of punters will be tuning in hoping one of them gets knocked out.

Mayweather "retired" years ago after finishing his professional boxing career undefeated over 50 fights, but has cashed in with bouts against UFC megastar Conor McGregor in 2017 and a Japanese kickboxer in 2018.

Paul is a YouTube star who has previously fought fellow social media phenomenon KSI. The first clash ended in a draw, the second went KSI's way courtesy of the judges' decision.

Full card for Mayweather-Paul

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul - exhibition (eight rounds)

Badou Jack vs Dervin Colina - light heavyweight (10 rounds)

Luis Arias defeated Jarrett Hurd via split decision (94-95, 96-93, 97-93)

Chad Johnson vs Brian Maxwell - no winner declared after four round exhibition

