M'boro is getting its Mojo back: business, political leaders

Announcement of munitions factory in Maryborough - (L) Deputy PM Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Rob Nioa (Mg. Dir. Nioa) and Rod West (Director Rheinmetal). Alistair Brightman

LEADING figures in Maryborough's business and political sectors are confident the announcement of a major munitions factory is helping the town turn a corner.

The $60-million factory, a joint venture by arms dealer NIOA and German war machine builder Rheinmetall, is projected to create more than 480 jobs in construction and operational roles.

Shells manufactured at the centre will be supplied to factories around the world and then supplied to defence personnel, including the Australian Defence Forces.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the the announcement was another sign Maryborough was "getting its Mojo back".

"Every job helps; it doesn't matter if it's one or two or 100," Mr Saunders said.

"I've heard a lot of rental places are booked out and there are positive vibes on the street, it's all indicating we're turning a corner.

"Maryborough has been dormant for so many years and it's now coming back."

Maryborough's Chamber of Commerce President Lance Stone welcomed the announcement as a long-term economic driver for the region.

He said the jobs would have a "strong ripple effect" through the Heritage City.

"That flow-on effect will include purchasing houses, education for their children, lifestyle purchases," Mr Stone said.

"In essence, it is a turning point for Maryborough.

"The manufacturing era has had to reinvent itself on several different occasions and it's been largely successful with that."

The factory's announcement comes off the back of numerous infrastructure projects that have been approved for Maryborough in recent months.

On October 13, Hyne Timber announced a new $20-million glue laminated timber plant would be built in Maryborough's Industrial Estate, creating up to 42 new jobs.

During last year's State Election, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the troubled Indian-built trains would be repaired in Maryborough in a $150-million coup for the city's industrial market.

"Adding all these together, I'm very optimistic about the future of the city and the employment opportunities they will provide," Mr Stone said.

NIOA and Rheinmetall have sought additional support from the State Government to help fund the proposal.