McCamley talks business, finance and crime

Mayoral candidate Remy McCamley does not want to see Rockhampton left behind.

Born in Rockhampton, his family has conducted business in Central Queensland for generations.

Mr McCamley himself has a diverse work history: hospitality, education, fitness, agriculture, and now mayoral candidate.

The 33-year-old also completed a law degree at CQUniversity.

“I can relate to a large portion of society,” he said. “One of the benefits of studying law is it pushes you to study not only legal boundaries but also ethical boundaries and community expectations.

“I’m passionate about sociology and I enjoy problem solving and I believe myself to be driven, resourceful, and innovative.”

Mr McCamley said that Rockhampton’s population was decreasing and more needed to be done to ensure the region attracted and retained residents.

“It’s dangerous,” he said. “No town should have their population dwindle.

“My primary policy is an open-door policy and that means opening up to business. Right now is the time to act.

“Places like Central Queensland really is being viewed as some sort of paradise. Central Queensland as a whole collectively needs to reach out and embrace that opportunity.”

He said now was not the time for the council to stop spending money: investment and expansion should be encouraged, and rates should not be frozen, but still “kept at a minimum”.

“I think there’s a duty on governments … to actually spend a bit of money and get things happening,” Mr McCamley said.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of what happened in 2013 where we lost affordability and people left. Affordability’s an attribute of Rockhampton.

“We’ve really got to look at the land register, look at what blocks of lands are sitting around doing absolutely nothing, sell those to private developers.”

He said underperforming council assets should be directed towards financially benefiting Rockhampton, suggesting, as examples, that more flights come into the town’s airport from across Central Queensland, or that non-locals be charged for zoo entry.

He promised, however, not to sell public assets.

“I would be fighting tooth and nail to keep a hold of revenue-producing assets that council owns,” he said.

As for crime, Mr McCamley said it was probable much of the problem was simply boredom.

He said more community consultation was required.

“The crime is too high,” he said. “I think a lack of things to do is a contributing factor.

“Once again we don’t have a great deal of things to do in Rockhampton, and not a lot of things for young people to do.

“I think youth crime is about the worst of it because police have a hard time enforcing any sort of laws against youths.

“I think a healthy business sector is important in dealing with that. If we can get people giving them a couple of hours’ part-time work in hospitality and jobs like that, it perhaps would actually reduce crime.”