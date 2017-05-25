McCulkin murder trial: Jury retires to consider a verdict

Vincent O'Dempsey is on trial for the alleged murders of Barbara, Vicki and Leanne McCulkin.

THE McCulkin murder jury has begun its deliberations of four charges against Warwick resident Vincent O'Dempsey.

Mr O'Dempsey has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 34-year-old Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki, 13, and Leanne, 11, who disappeared from their Highgate Hill home in January, 1974.

He has also pleaded not guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to one charge of deprivation of liberty.

After more than two days summing up the case, Justice Peter Applegarth a short time ago released the jury to start its deliberations.

Justice Applegarth told the jury they could consider manslaughter as an alternate to murder.

He also warned them to keep "emotion" out of their deliberations.

Over the past three-and-half weeks, the jury heard evidence from 64 witnesses.